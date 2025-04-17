Trending
April 17, 2025 / 10:15 AM

Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair

By Alex Butler
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and the Sacramento Bee about the split Wednesday night. McNair, the 2023 NBA Executive of the Year, joined the Western Conference franchise in 2020.

The Kings won 31 and 30 games, respectively, over McNair's first two seasons. They went 48-34 in 2022-23, their best record since 2004-05. The Kings went 46-36 in 2023-24 and 40-42 in 2024-25, failing to make the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons.

The Kings fired coaches Luke Walton and Mike Brown during McNair's five-year tenure. Brown led the Kings to a 13-18 start and was dismissed in December. Interim coach led the Kings to a 27-24 record down the stretch.

News of McNair's dismissal came less than an hour after the Kings lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament, ending their season.

McNair previously spent 13 years as a front office executive with the Houston Rockets.

