Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (L) and guard Stephen Curry chat during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in the first half before Stephen Curry hit several clinching 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament.

Butler totaled a game-high 38 points in the 121-116 victory Tuesday in San Francisco. With the win, the Warriors clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

"You can tell he's a dog and a winner and loves these type of environments," Curry told reporters, when asked about Butler. "It brings the best out of him."

Butler made 12 of 20 shot attempts. He also chipped in seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Curry scored 22 of his 37 points in the second half. He hit six 3-pointers, including three over the final 6:30.

The Grizzlies outshot the Warriors 48.8% to 45.9%. They also held a 50-39 advantage in rebounding. The Warriors totaled 29 assists, 13 steals and 10 turnovers. The Grizzlies logged 22 assists, four steals and 19 turnovers. The Warriors totaled 27 points off turnovers.

"If I can get 17 assists and we win, that's great," Butler said. "If I can get 10 steals or two steals and we win, that's great. But I think me scoring a little bit more has definitely helped us."

Veteran forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Ja Morant fueled an 11-2 Grizzlies run to start the game. The Warriors responded with a 20-5 surge to snatch momentum. They carried a 31-25 lead into the second quarter.

Butler, who poured in 10 points in the first quarter, scored the Warriors' first nine points of the second. The Warriors held a 67-55 advantage at halftime.

The Grizzlies responded with a 15-5 surge to cut into the deficit three minutes into the second half, but still trailed 94-91 to start the fourth quarter. They took the lead back a minute into the final frame.

The game stayed tight down the stretch, but Curry kept the Warriors in front. The Warriors led 111-109 with 2:29 remaining. The veteran sharpshooter hit 3-pointers on two-consecutive possessions for a 117-111 advantage with a minute remaining. The Grizzlies again cut the deficit to one with 14 seconds remaining, but Curry clinched the win with four-consecutive made free throws.

Guard Gary Payton II and center Quinten Post scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the Warriors bench. Morant totaled 22 points in the loss. Grizzlies center Zach Edey totaled 14 points and 17 rebounds. Forward Desmond Bane scored 30 points in the loss.

Earlier Tuesday, the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 in Orlando, Fla., to clinch the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Veteran guard Cole Anthony totaled 26 points off the Magic bench. Center Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 19 points. Magic forward Franz Wagner logged 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The NBA play-in tournament will continue when the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Chicago. The winner will face the Hawks for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at 7 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.

The Sacramento Kings will face the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Sacramento. The winner will meet the Grizzlies in a battle for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference at 9:30 p.m. Friday in Memphis.

The No. 2 Boston Celtics will host the No. 7 Magic in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series Sunday in Boston. The No. 2 Houston Rockets will host the No. 7 Warriors in Game 1 of another first-round series Sunday in Houston.

"It just came down to one game, getting a win however we could," Curry said. "Thankfully, it happened and now we have some clarity on who we are playing. ... It's a sense of relief that we have something to look forward to now. I'm excited about the challenge."