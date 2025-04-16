Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility

April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gators sophomore Alex Condon will enter his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, but maintain his collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over the 37 appearances last season for the Gators. He averaged 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, helping the Gators win a national title.

"Thank you for the incredible support and love you've shown me over the past two years," Condon wrote on the social media platform.

"Representing the University of Florida has been an absolute honor, and I'm truly grateful to coach Golden, coach Hartman, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow both on and off the court."

Condon logged 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the Gators' comeback win over Houston in the national title game. The 6-foot-11 forward, who averaged 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a freshman, is not a projected first-round pick.

"Winning a national championship with this group is something I'll always be proud of," Condon wrote. "I also want to thank my family for the support and guidance they've given me every step of the way.

"With that said, I'm entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and I'm looking forward to taking the next steps in my basketball journey."

All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr., who led the Gators with 18.3 points per game and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The event will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn.