Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic

April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.

"I know Trae is aware of that as far as the importance of keeping his cool," Snyder told reporters after the Hawks 120-95 loss Tuesday night against Magic.

It resulted in Young's ejection after he hit a floater, caught the ball and threw it at a referee in a hard chest pass earning his first technical.

Snyder, the former Utah Jazz coach who inked a five-year deal to join the Hawks as its head coach in February 2023, says Young spoke to his fellow Hawk teammates in the locker room and took responsibility for his emotional outburst on the court.

"He addressed that already with our team," added Snyder. "He's quick to own that. But the game was out of hand at that point. But again, this is playoff basketball, there's going to be adversity. We have to continue to handle it in a way that can power through some of that."

Young, 26, told news media that "obviously, it's just one game" and he's "not letting it dwindle" as rumors swirl he may be looking for a new team next season.

"I'm not letting people think about what I'm feeling and things like that," said Young. "Obviously, I told him I was sticking up for the squad, and I'm not gonna let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game."

The Hawks will play the winner on Friday after Wednesday's game between Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat for eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

"I know we gotta win or go home next game and I'm gonna be ready," Young said.

In February, Young was picked All Star game injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It came after Young expressed displeasure about being snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

"I told the team I'm gonna be ready for them and we gotta take care of business," Young said Tuesday.