Trending
NBA
April 16, 2025 / 2:03 PM

Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic

By Chris Benson
Share with X
New York Knicks Eyes Kanter passes the ball to Trey Burke past Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (C) in October 2018 during the first half against the at Madison Square Garden in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | New York Knicks Eyes Kanter passes the ball to Trey Burke past Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (C) in October 2018 during the first half against the at Madison Square Garden in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.

"I know Trae is aware of that as far as the importance of keeping his cool," Snyder told reporters after the Hawks 120-95 loss Tuesday night against Magic.

It resulted in Young's ejection after he hit a floater, caught the ball and threw it at a referee in a hard chest pass earning his first technical.

Snyder, the former Utah Jazz coach who inked a five-year deal to join the Hawks as its head coach in February 2023, says Young spoke to his fellow Hawk teammates in the locker room and took responsibility for his emotional outburst on the court.

Related

"He addressed that already with our team," added Snyder. "He's quick to own that. But the game was out of hand at that point. But again, this is playoff basketball, there's going to be adversity. We have to continue to handle it in a way that can power through some of that."

Young, 26, told news media that "obviously, it's just one game" and he's "not letting it dwindle" as rumors swirl he may be looking for a new team next season.

"I'm not letting people think about what I'm feeling and things like that," said Young. "Obviously, I told him I was sticking up for the squad, and I'm not gonna let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game."

The Hawks will play the winner on Friday after Wednesday's game between Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat for eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

"I know we gotta win or go home next game and I'm gonna be ready," Young said.

In February, Young was picked All Star game injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It came after Young expressed displeasure about being snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

"I told the team I'm gonna be ready for them and we gotta take care of business," Young said Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
NBA // 4 hours ago
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gators sophomore Alex Condon will enter his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, but maintain his collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
NBA // 7 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
April 16 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in the first half before Stephen Curry hit several clinching 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament.
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
NBA // 1 day ago
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
April 15 (UPI) -- Paige Bueckers, who joined the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, says she is excited for "a new level of standards" and is ready to "do something special" with her new teammates.
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
NBA // 2 days ago
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
April 14 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season, the team announced Monday. Budenholzer led the Suns to a 36-46 record in 2024-25.
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
NBA // 2 days ago
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in the first game of the 2024-25 NBA play-in tournament on Monday in Orlando, Fla. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will battle in the second play-in meeting.
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
NBA // 6 days ago
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
April 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic still experienced "happy and angry" emotions about his trade from the Dallas Mavericks before pouring in 45 points against his former team, but said "it's time to move on."
Georgia freshman Asa Newell declares for 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Georgia freshman Asa Newell declares for 2025 NBA Draft
April 9 (UPI) -- Georgia freshman Asa Newell will enter the 2025 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
NBA // 1 week ago
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
April 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells is awake and alert after a scary collision with guard K.J. Simpson during a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Simpson also apologized to Wells, who was treated at a hospital.
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
NBA // 1 week ago
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
April 9 (UPI) -- Barbie debuted a new doll in the likeness of LeBron James, honoring the NBA legend as the brand's first "Kenbassador" because of his "positive impact on culture, style and community," Mattel announced Wednesday.
Lakers' Luka Doncic ejected vs. Thunder, claims he was trash talking fan
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' Luka Doncic ejected vs. Thunder, claims he was trash talking fan
April 9 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic scored 23 points and dished out five assists, but prematurely exited during a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ejection.

Trending Stories

Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 

Follow Us