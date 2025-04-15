Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'

April 15 (UPI) -- Paige Bueckers, who joined the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, says she is excited for "a new level of standards" and is ready to "do something special" with her new teammates.

Bueckers made the comments during a news conference Monday in New York. The Wings also selected former North Carolina State guard Aziah James with the No. 12 overall pick, in addition to the former UConn guard, in the first round.

"We have established that there is new level of standards that are going to be set and in play," Bueckers said of the Wings. "There is a new general manager, a new coach, a new assistant coach, a whole new team. So we are excited for that new fresh start.

"It's not a rebuild. It's a build from where we are."

The Wings finished the 2024 WNBA season with the second-worst record (9-31) in the league. They ended their season with nine-consecutive losses. The Wings averaged the fourth-most points per game (84.2), but allowed the most points per game (92.1) and the highest opponent shooting percentage (47.5%)in the league. They also totaled the third-most turnovers.

The Wings, who went 22-18 and made the playoffs in 2023 under former coach Latricia Trammell, fired Trammell in October. They hired former USC assistant Chris Koclanes as their new head coach in December.

Bueckers is set to join a Wings roster led by All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who averaged the second-most points per game (22.2) in the WNBA last season, trailing only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (26.9).

Earlier Monday, reports surfaced about Bueckers also signing a three-year contract with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league that debuted in January.

Bueckers, who is set to earn about $348,198 million in on-court salary during her first four years in the WNBA, is expected to receive a higher salary in her first season with Unrivaled, which will begin in early 2026.

The 2025 WNBA campaign will be held from May 16 to Sept. 11.

The Wings selected former Ole Miss guard Madison Scott in the second round of Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft. They picked up former West Virginia guard J.J. Quinerly and former Baylor center Aaronette Vonleh in the third round.

The Seattle Storm selected French center Dominque Malonga with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Washington Mystics, who owned the next two picks, selected former Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and former USC forward Kiki Iriafen. They also picked former Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore at No. 6 overall.

The Golden State Valkyries snagged Lithuanian guard Juste Jocyte, their first pick in franchise history, at No. 5 overall. The Connecticut Sun selected former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and former North Carolina State forward Saniya Rivers at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

The Los Angeles Sparks selected former Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker at No. 9. The Chicago Sky followed by picking Slovenian forward Ajsa Sivka and former TCU guard Hailey Van Lith at Nos. 10 and 11. The Wings finished the first round by picking James at No. 12.

"I'm so excited to start that new chapter, be in a new city and explore that, and give everything I have to the Wings organization," Bueckers said. "I know we are going to do great things. It's a fresh start and I think we are all ready to do something special.

"I'm just extremely grateful that they took the pick on me."

UConn Huskies defeat South Carolina Gamecocks for NCAA title