Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season

Veteran head coach Mike Budenholzer led the Phoenix Suns to a 36-46 record in 2024-25. Photo by Ryan Sun/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season, the team announced Monday. Budenholzer led the Suns to a 36-46 record in 2024-25.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

The Suns hired Budenholzer in May. They started the season with an 8-1 record, but lost 17 of the next 23 games. The Suns went about .500 several times in January and early February, but were 11-24 over their last 35 contests. They lost nine of their last 10.

The Suns finished the season with a losing record for the first time since 2019-20. They ranked 18th in points per game and 22nd in points allowed. They ranked 25th in rebounding.

Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 271-120 record from 2018-19 through 2022-23, including a title-winning run in 2020-21. He led the Atlanta Hawks to a 213-197 mark from 2013-14 through 2017-18. He is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year.