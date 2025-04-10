Trending
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored 31 of his 45 points in the first half of a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Dallas. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
April 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic still experienced "happy and angry" emotions about his trade from the Dallas Mavericks before pouring in 45 points against his former team, but said "it's time to move on."

Doncic made the comments after his second performance with at least 40 points for the Lakers on Wednesday in Dallas.

The five-time All-NBA selection scored 31 points in the first half of the 112-97 victory at the American Airlines Center, six years after he played in first game on the same court while wearing the other team's jersey.

"I was a little bit of both, happy and angry, but you know it's nice to see some familiar faces here," Doncic, the No. 3 in the 2018 NBA Draft, told reporters. "I spent a lot of time with them. There were a lot of emotions.

"When I woke up, I was tired. I didn't sleep much. I was excited about this game. I appreciate the fans and the way they reacted to me."

Nearly 21,000 fans packed into the American Airlines Center for Doncic's homecoming. The game featured 10 lead changes and was tied 10 times. Doncic, who also totaled eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, made 16 of 28 shot attempts. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Mavericks produced a tribute video for Doncic, which they showed before he was introduced with the Lakers starting lineup.

Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 2, wiped away tears as he watched the video. Mavericks fans showered him with applause and cheers as he walked onto the court.

He went on to total 14 of the Lakers' 26 points in the first quarter. He then helped the Lakers rally from a 4-point deficit to start the second with 17 points over the next 12 minutes. The Lakers, who led 60-57 at halftime, outscored the Mavericks 52-40 in the second half.

They trailed just twice over the final 24 minutes.

Lakers forward LeBron James scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Forward Rui Hachimura and guard Austin Reaves chipped in 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Mavericks guard Naji Marshall scored 23 points in the loss. Veteran forward Anthony Davis, who joined the Mavericks in the Doncic trade, recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Mavericks fans, who cheered for Doncic throughout the game, with many even wearing his old jersey, also booed general manager Nico Harrison, who continues to face criticism for trading away the superstar.

But Doncic, who helped the Lakers clinch a playoff berth with Wednesday's win, said it's time to move forward during his postgame interview with ESPN.

"I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on," Doncic said on the broadcast.

Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game through his first 22 appearances this season for the Mavericks. He averaged 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game through his first 27 appearances for the the Lakers.

"I'm tired, but happy it's over," Doncic said of his matchup with the Mavericks. "I'll get some sleep finally."

