Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'

1 of 5 | A Ken doll of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is shown in a Mattel studio. Photo courtesy of Mattel/Jason Tidwell

April 9 (UPI) -- Barbie debuted a new doll in the likeness of LeBron James, honoring the NBA legend as the brand's first "Kenbassador" becasue of his "positive impact on culture, style and community," Mattel announced Wednesday.

The Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors doll -- the first Ken doll of a professional athlete -- will be available for $75 starting after midnight EDT Monday at select Target stores and online at Target.com, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me, but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication," James said in a news release. "Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to.

"That's why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

The doll stands 1 inch taller than the standard Ken doll. James worked with the Barbie team to pick out the doll's wardrobe, which includes a varsity jacket over a LeBron James Family Foundation T-shirt. The doll also features Nike Terminator sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch and an 'I Promise' band.

James' jacket also includes his No. 23 and an Ohio patch, referencing his home state.

"Ken is Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.

"We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential."

The UNDEFEATED store in Los Angeles will host an exclusive release of the doll on Saturday, with a limited number of dolls that include James' autograph.

Mattel plans to donate a copy of James' children's book, I Am More Than, to Save the Children for every sale of the Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassador doll -- or up to 5,000 -- at Target stores and Target.com from Monday through April 19.

