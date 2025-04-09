Lakers' Luka Doncic ejected vs. Thunder, claims he was trash talking fan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic was ejected with about 7:40 remaining during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic scored 23 points and dished out five assists, but prematurely exited during a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ejection.

The rare sequence occurred with about 7:40 remaining in the 136-120 setback Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Doncic could be seen shouting words toward the sideline. He claimed that he was addressing a fan, but officials said he was talking to a referee.

"That had nothing to do with the ref, so I didn't really understand," Doncic told reporters.

The Lakers, who trailed 80-72 at halftime, outscored the Thunder 26-17 in the third quarter. They trailed 107-106 when Doncic dribbled the ball above the 3-point arc with about 7:50 remaining. The All-NBA guard then flew towards the rim and hit a jump shot to give the Lakers a narrow lead.

Doncic immediately turned and shouted toward the sideline. He was quickly assessed with his second technical foul of the night and kicked out of the game. The Thunder went on to outscore the Lakers 29-12 over the remainder of the quarter.

Doncic, who received his first technical for arguing a foul call in the third quarter, scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter. He went 7 for 15 from the field, including a 3 for 7 clip from 3-point range. Doncic also chipped in three rebounds.

Crew chief Tony Brothers said in a postgame pool report that Doncic was ejected because he "directed profanity at a game official." Brothers also said Doncic "looked directly at" the official.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said he didn't get an explanation for the ejection.

"It was a great game that unfortunately didn't get to finish out the way that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision-making on some individuals' parts," Redick said.

Fellow Lakers guard Austin Reaves totaled 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 42 points in the victory. Thunder forward Jalen Williams chipped in 26 points.

The Lakers (48-31) will battle Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks (38-41), at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Dallas. The Thunder (65-14) will take on the Phoenix Suns (35-44) at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.

"I never got a fan ejected," Doncic said. "Never. But if [a fan is] going to talk, I'm going to talk back, like always."