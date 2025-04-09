Trending
NBA
April 9, 2025 / 7:57 AM

Lakers' Luka Doncic ejected vs. Thunder, claims he was trash talking fan

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic was ejected with about 7:40 remaining during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic was ejected with about 7:40 remaining during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic scored 23 points and dished out five assists, but prematurely exited during a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ejection.

The rare sequence occurred with about 7:40 remaining in the 136-120 setback Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Doncic could be seen shouting words toward the sideline. He claimed that he was addressing a fan, but officials said he was talking to a referee.

"That had nothing to do with the ref, so I didn't really understand," Doncic told reporters.

The Lakers, who trailed 80-72 at halftime, outscored the Thunder 26-17 in the third quarter. They trailed 107-106 when Doncic dribbled the ball above the 3-point arc with about 7:50 remaining. The All-NBA guard then flew towards the rim and hit a jump shot to give the Lakers a narrow lead.

Related

Doncic immediately turned and shouted toward the sideline. He was quickly assessed with his second technical foul of the night and kicked out of the game. The Thunder went on to outscore the Lakers 29-12 over the remainder of the quarter.

Doncic, who received his first technical for arguing a foul call in the third quarter, scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter. He went 7 for 15 from the field, including a 3 for 7 clip from 3-point range. Doncic also chipped in three rebounds.

Crew chief Tony Brothers said in a postgame pool report that Doncic was ejected because he "directed profanity at a game official." Brothers also said Doncic "looked directly at" the official.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said he didn't get an explanation for the ejection.

"It was a great game that unfortunately didn't get to finish out the way that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision-making on some individuals' parts," Redick said.

Fellow Lakers guard Austin Reaves totaled 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 42 points in the victory. Thunder forward Jalen Williams chipped in 26 points.

The Lakers (48-31) will battle Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks (38-41), at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Dallas. The Thunder (65-14) will take on the Phoenix Suns (35-44) at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.

"I never got a fan ejected," Doncic said. "Never. But if [a fan is] going to talk, I'm going to talk back, like always."

Latest Headlines

Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone, as well as team's GM
NBA // 17 hours ago
Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone, as well as team's GM
April 8 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA sports world Tuesday in a team shakeup that saw the ouster of head coach Michael Malone and the team's general manager, Calvin Booth.
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
April 1 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended five players for their roles in a scuffle during the second quarter of a game between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced Tuesday.
Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, spawns 7 ejections
NBA // 1 week ago
Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, spawns 7 ejections
March 31 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons players fumed, exchanging words, jersey tugs and shoves during a second-quarter melee, which led to seven ejections in Minneapolis.
Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season
NBA // 1 week ago
Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season
March 28 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, who are 44-29, but lost 12 of their last 20 games, fired coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced Friday.
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
NBA // 1 week ago
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
March 28 (UPI) -- Josh Giddey took one dribble, leapt over half court and flicked his wrist, draining a 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun the Los Angeles Lakers and cap a chaotic victory for the Chicago Bulls.
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
March 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James slipped behind defenders, leapt and stabbed the ball with his fingertips just before the final buzzer, leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Indiana Pacers with a last-second tip-in.
LeBron James to feature Steve Nash on 'Mind the Game' podcast
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James to feature Steve Nash on 'Mind the Game' podcast
March 26 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Nets coach and NBA legend Steve Nash will co-host the second season of the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James, James announced Wednesday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
March 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard sustained a blood clot inside his right calf and is out indefinitely, the team announced.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
March 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle during a win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
March 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry hit the floor hard during a drive, injuring his pelvis and leading to his exit from a Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors. Coach Steve Kerr said he is "hopeful" the injury isn't serious.

Trending Stories

Longtime NHL goalie, analyst Greg Millen dies at 67
Longtime NHL goalie, analyst Greg Millen dies at 67
Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone, as well as team's GM
Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone, as well as team's GM
Ohio bill would ban poorly performing sports teams from getting public funds
Ohio bill would ban poorly performing sports teams from getting public funds
Florida's 12-point comeback shocks Houston, brings Gators NCAA basketball crown
Florida's 12-point comeback shocks Houston, brings Gators NCAA basketball crown
Red Sox catcher Connor Wong breaks pinkie on Blue Jays hitter's bat
Red Sox catcher Connor Wong breaks pinkie on Blue Jays hitter's bat

Follow Us