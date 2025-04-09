Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets

April 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells is awake and alert after a scary collision with guard K.J. Simpson during a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Simpson also apologized to Wells, who was treated at a hospital.

The incident occurred about 1:10 before halftime of the Grizzlies' 124-100 win Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C.

"It puts everything into perspective, seeing that situation and seeing Jaylen there," Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo told reporters. "A tough situation for everybody. He is an incredibly tough kid. Had a great season. He is in all of our thoughts.

"Luckily, he is moving all the extremities. Unfortunately, he has a broken wrist. ... He will have a great recovery."

Wells was on a fast break and went up for a dunk before Simpson ran under him, forcing him to fall backward after making the slam.

Wells' body twisted before he landed awkwardly, with his neck, head and wrist slamming to the floor. He stayed down before being placed on a stretcher and taken out of the playing area.

Simpson was was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game.

Wells' agent, Aman Dhesi, confirmed to ESPN that his client sustained a broken right wrist and was awake, alert and moving his extremities. Wells also posted a photo of himself on Instagram while in a hospital bed and wearing a cast. He wrote "Go Grizz" on the photo.

Wells' dad wrote Tuesday on X that his son was experiencing face, jaw and back pain. Simpson, who said he spoke to Wells after the incident, issued a long apology on X.

"My prayers are with Jaylen Wells, I know we already spoke and are good friends bro, but again I just wanted to express not only to J, but to his family as well how deeply sorry I am," Simpson wrote. "I would never purposely do that to anyone. I'm just extremely sorry.

"Especially with the talent J is. I know he's gonna be special and just from the many times our paths have crossed I'm blessed to know he's an even better person with an amazing story. I just wanted to again say sorry to J and his family I can't say it enough."

Wells responded Wednesday on X, writing: "Much love brother. Thank you."

Wells totaled three points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first half of Tuesday's win. Simpson totaled seven points, two assists and two rebounds. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant poured in a game-high 28 points.

Wells, who most likely will miss the rest of the season, was a second-round pick by the Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during his rookie year.

Simpson, who was selected three picks after Wells in the 2024 NBA Draft, averaged eight points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game through 33 appearances.

Wells and Simpson played against each other in college while attending Washington State and Colorado, respectively.

The Grizzlies (47-32) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33) at 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Memphis. The Hornets (19-60) will play the Toronto Raptors (29-50) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto.