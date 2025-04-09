Trending
NBA
April 9, 2025 / 1:18 PM

Georgia freshman Asa Newell declares for 2025 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
April 9 (UPI) -- Georgia freshman Asa Newell will enter the 2025 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Newell, a 6-foot-11 forward, is a projected first-round pick. The Bulldogs' big man averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over 33 collegiate appearances.

"After spending time in prayer and seeking guidance, I have made the decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft," Newell wrote on Instagram. "Go Dawgs!"

Newell, who attended Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., was the No. 13 high school basketball recruit in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC after making 54.3% of his shots for the Bulldogs.

He scored a season-high 26 points in his first appearance for Georgia, an 83-78 win over Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4 in Athens, Ga.

"Basketball has taken me on an amazing ride, and I'm grateful for every step of the journey," Newell wrote. "My time at Georgia has been a chance to grow as both a player and a person. Each experience has taught me something new, and I'm thankful for all the opportunities I've had along the way.

"Living in Athens as a child and having deep roots in this community made it even more meaningful to represent UGA."

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y., The first round will air on ABC and ESPN.

