Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart (C) is suspended for two games for his role in a scuffle with Minnesota Timberwolves players Sunday in Minneapolis. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended five players for their roles in a scuffle during the second quarter of a game between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced Tuesday. NBA executive vice president-head of operations Joe Dumars said Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games without pay "for escalating an on-court altercation." He said that suspension is based on Stewart's history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Pistons forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser and Timberwolves center-forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVencenzo received one-game suspensions, which are also without pay.

The incident occurred with about 8:36 remaining in the first half of the Timberwolves' 123-104 victory Sunday in Minneapolis. All five players were ejected, as were Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni.

Stewart bumped DiVincenzo and received a technical foul just seconds before the primary altercation. Reid dribbled toward the rim on the next possession and was going up for a shot when Holland slapped the ball out of his hands and was called for a foul.

Reid then approached Holland to share words. DiVincenzo got between the players and wrestled with Holland, triggering a large scuffle.

The Timberwolves (43-32) will take on the Denver Nuggets (47-28) at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Denver.

The Pistons (42-33) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.