March 31, 2025 / 9:04 AM

Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, spawns 7 ejections

By Alex Butler
March 31 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons players fumed, exchanging words, jersey tugs and shoves during a second-quarter melee, which led to seven ejections in Minneapolis.

The incident occurred with about 8:36 remaining in the first half of the Timberwolves' 123-104 victory Sunday at Target Center.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser were ejected for their roles in the fracas, as were Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Naz Reid. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni also got the boot.

The game included a dozen technical fouls.

"It's unfortunate, but we knew they were a super physical team, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters. "They hit you, they hold you, all the stuff that you want your physical teams to do.

"But I just thought it got to a point where players were going to take matters into their own hands. You don't ever want that."

Seconds before the skirmish, Stewart bumped DiVincenzo and received a technical foul. Play resumed for a Timberwolves possession. Reid dribbled toward the rim and was going up for a shot when Holland slapped the ball out of his hands and was called for a foul.

Reid approached Holland to voice his displeasure. DiVincenzo then got between the players and wrestled with Holland. The skirmish slowly moved toward a row of courtside seats as other players jumped in for additional shoving matches. The players and coaches were eventually separated before referees issued their ejections.

Veteran forward Julius Randle scored 26 points for the Timberwolves. Guard Anthony Edwards chipped in 25. Center Rudy Gobert totaled 19 points and 25 rebounds. DiVincenzo Scored six points, while Reid scored two for the Timberwolves.

Pistons guard Malik Beasley scored a game-high 27 points. Holland scored four points for the Pistons, while Stewart failed to score.

The Timberwolves (43-32) overcame a 16-point deficit to earn their second-consecutive win. They will face the Denver Nuggets (47-28) at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Denver.

The Pistons (42-33) will take on the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

