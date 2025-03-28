Advertisement
NBA
March 28, 2025 / 3:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (C) led the team to a 44-29 record this season, but it lost 12 of its last 20 games. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (C) led the team to a 44-29 record this season, but it lost 12 of its last 20 games. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, who are 44-29, but lost 12 of their last 20 games, fired coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced Friday.

Grizzlies lead assistant Tuomas Iisalo will serve as interim coach.

Advertisement

"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said. "This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership."

The Grizzlies hired Jenkins, a former Milwaukee Bucks assistant, in 2019. Jenkins, 40, led the Grizzlies to a 34-39 record in his first season. They went 38-34 in 2020-21. The Grizzlies went 56-26 and reached the Western Conference semifinals a year later.

The Grizzlies won 50 games again in 2022-23, when they finished 51-31, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. They went 27-55 last season, when star guard Ja Morant missed 73 games because of an injury and suspension, resulting in their second postseason absence under Jenkins.

The Grizzlies sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers (44-29) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Memphis.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
NBA // 7 hours ago
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
March 28 (UPI) -- Josh Giddey took one dribble, leapt over half court and flicked his wrist, draining a 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun the Los Angeles Lakers and cap a chaotic victory for the Chicago Bulls.
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
March 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James slipped behind defenders, leapt and stabbed the ball with his fingertips just before the final buzzer, leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Indiana Pacers with a last-second tip-in.
LeBron James to feature Steve Nash on 'Mind the Game' podcast
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James to feature Steve Nash on 'Mind the Game' podcast
March 26 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Nets coach and NBA legend Steve Nash will co-host the second season of the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James, James announced Wednesday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
March 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard sustained a blood clot inside his right calf and is out indefinitely, the team announced.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA // 3 days ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
March 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle during a win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
NBA // 1 week ago
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
March 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry hit the floor hard during a drive, injuring his pelvis and leading to his exit from a Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors. Coach Steve Kerr said he is "hopeful" the injury isn't serious.
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
NBA // 1 week ago
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
March 20 (UPI) -- Symphony Technology Group managing partner Bill Chisholm agreed to buy the NBA's Boston Celtics at a $6.1 billion valuation, he announced Thursday.
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
NBA // 1 week ago
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
March 20 (UPI) -- Sandro Mamukelashvili expressed utter shock after becoming the first NBA player to score 34 points while playing for less than 20 minutes in a San Antonio Spurs win over the New York Knicks.
San Antonio Spurs' DeAaron Fox to undergo season-ending pinkie surgery
NBA // 2 weeks ago
San Antonio Spurs' DeAaron Fox to undergo season-ending pinkie surgery
March 14 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on his left pinkie, the team announced. The surgery, to repair tendon damage, will be performed Tuesday.
Rockets' Steven Adams, Suns' Mason Plumlee ejected for wrestling melee
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Rockets' Steven Adams, Suns' Mason Plumlee ejected for wrestling melee
March 13 (UPI) -- Two of the biggest men on the court wrestled each other to the ground, resulting in ejections for Steven Adams and Mason Plumlee in the first half of a game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement