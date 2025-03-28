Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (C) led the team to a 44-29 record this season, but it lost 12 of its last 20 games. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, who are 44-29, but lost 12 of their last 20 games, fired coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced Friday. Grizzlies lead assistant Tuomas Iisalo will serve as interim coach. Advertisement

"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said. "This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership."

The Grizzlies hired Jenkins, a former Milwaukee Bucks assistant, in 2019. Jenkins, 40, led the Grizzlies to a 34-39 record in his first season. They went 38-34 in 2020-21. The Grizzlies went 56-26 and reached the Western Conference semifinals a year later.

The Grizzlies won 50 games again in 2022-23, when they finished 51-31, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. They went 27-55 last season, when star guard Ja Morant missed 73 games because of an injury and suspension, resulting in their second postseason absence under Jenkins.

The Grizzlies sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers (44-29) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Memphis.