NBA
March 28, 2025 / 9:06 AM

Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers

By Alex Butler
March 28 (UPI) -- Josh Giddey took one dribble, leapt over half court and flicked his wrist, draining a 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun the Los Angeles Lakers and cap a chaotic victory for the Chicago Bulls.

Giddey, who also recorded a triple-double, hit the shot as time expired Thursday at the United Center in Chicago. He finished the game with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

"It was fun," Giddey told reporters. "More than just the shot at the end, the way we got it. ... There was a lot that led up to that point. Credit to the guys for fighting back.

"We could have thrown in the towel at any point during the fourth quarter, but we stuck with it. It was a fun game."

The game had just four lead changes and was tied once, but marked one of the most hectic finishes of the NBA season.

The Lakers led 115-110 with 13 seconds remaining. Bulls forward Patrick Williams made a 3-pointer from the left corner on the next sequence. Giddey then stole a pass from LeBron James and passed to Coby White, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.

Guard Austin Reaves made a layup three seconds later to give the lead back to the Lakers.

Giddey stood on the baseline for the final inbound pass. He sent the pass to Williams, who passed it back. Giddey caught the ball, took a single dribble and launched his prayer as James ran in to defend. Bulls players then swarmed Giddey after watching his game-winner sink through the net.

White scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Bulls forward Kevin Huerter chipped in 21 points in the victory. Reaves scored a game-high 30 points for the Lakers. Lakers guard Luka Doncic totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James chipped in 17 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Lakers center Jaxson Hayes recorded 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls (33-40), who are on a four-game winning streak, sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday at the United Center.

The Lakers (44-29), losers in four of their last five games, sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. They will face the Memphis Grizzlies (44-29) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Memphis.

