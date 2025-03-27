Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James slipped behind defenders, leapt and stabbed the ball with his fingertips just before the final buzzer, leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Indiana Pacers with a last-second tip-in. James scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter of the 120-119 triumph Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That surge included a stretch of eight consecutive points. Advertisement

"Whatever it takes to help your teammates win," James, who also chipped in 13 rebounds and seven assists, told reporters.

The Lakers outshot the Pacers 51.9% to 50.6%. The Pacers totaled 31 assists and just nine turnovers, compared to the Lakers' 26 and 14 clip. The game had eight lead changes and was tied seven times. The Lakers led by as many as 17 points before allowing a Pacers comeback.

With Wednesday's win, the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, while ending the Pacers' five-game winning streak.

"It was definitely gratifying, especially to know the way we've been playing and to know how they've been playing," James said. "To come in here and get a good win in a very hostile environment, that's big-time for our ball club."

The Lakers scored the first six points of the night, but the Pacers answered with a 12-2 run. They carried a 33-28 lead into the second quarter.

Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, over the next 12 minutes. The Lakers made 70% of their shots in the second quarter, when they outscored the Pacers 40-22 to take a 68-55 lead into halftime.

The Pacers responded by making 73% of their attempts in the third quarter. They cut the deficit to 95-92 to start the fourth. James and the Lakers scored the first 10 points of the final frame. The Pacers then scored 13-consecutive points to tie the score at 105-105. They took the lead about a minute later.

The game stayed tight down the stretch. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton made two free throws for a 119-118 advantage with 42 seconds remaining.

Each team failed to convert on the next two possessions. Doncic went on to miss a floater with about two seconds remaining. The ball bounced off the rim several times before it fell toward James, who tapped in the shot for the victory.

Doncic scored a game-high 34 points for the Lakers. Reaves chipped in 24 points. Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points in the loss. Haliburton, fellow Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and center Myles Turner scored 16 points apiece.

The Lakers (44-28), who snapped a three-game losing streak, sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. They will play the Chicago Bulls (32-40) at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Chicago.

The Pacers (42-30), who were on a five-game winning streak, sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Washington Wizards (16-56) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Washington.