Former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash (C) will co-host the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Nets coach and NBA legend Steve Nash will co-host the second season of the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James, James announced Wednesday. Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick co-hosted the podcast with James in 2024 before he was hired in June. The second season of the podcast will debut April 1 on YouTube, Prime Video and other platforms. Advertisement

"Last year, you were doing this with a professional podcaster, who now is your head coach," Nash said in a video posted on the Mind the Game podcast social media platforms.

James also joked about Nash potentially getting another head coaching job after he fulfills his podcasting duties.

We're baaaaack ‍↕️ Coming to YouTube, @PrimeVideo, and everywhere you listen to podcasts 4/1! pic.twitter.com/me40uG39ei— Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) March 26, 2025

"Real quick, if he gets a head coaching job, because whatever, we didn't talk about this beforehand, guys," James said. "But two great minds, once again."

