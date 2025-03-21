Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 17 points in 25 minutes in a win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry hit the floor hard during a drive, injuring his pelvis and leading to his exit from a Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors. Coach Steve Kerr said he is "hopeful" the injury isn't serious. The future Hall of Fame guard crashed to the floor after he threw a pass with about 3:32 remaining in the third quarter of the 117-114 win Thursday in San Francisco. Advertisement

"He's getting an MRI," Kerr told reporters. "He kinda fell on the pelvic-tailbone area. He was trying to come back. He thought he might be able to come back. We just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully it's not bad."

Curry made 6 of 8 shots, including 2 of 4 3-point attempts, for 17 points in about 25 minutes. He also logged two rebounds, an assist and a block.

The Warriors trailed 88-83 at the time of his injury. Curry dribbled across half court, weaved into the paint and jumped into Raptors 6-foot-10 center Colin Castleton and 6-foot-9 forward Jonathan Mogbo.

The Warriors star violently hit the floor after sending a pass to forward Jonathan Kuminga, who missed a 3-point shot from the left corner.

Curry remained on the floor while he was tended to by the Warriors medical staff. He eventually walked off the court and went to the bench, but later headed into the locker room. The Warriors ruled Curry out for the remainder of the night because of a pelvic contusion.

"Steph thought he'd be OK to come back in, and the decision was made not to risk it," Kerr said.

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler fueled the victory with a 16-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double. Center Draymond Green led the Warriors with 21 points.

Green told reporters that it was "very scary" to see Curry go down in the third quarter. He was also hopeful that his longtime teammate can soon return to the Warriors starting lineup.

"He hit that ground hard," Green said. "You could hear it. It was crazy. It was obviously a very scary moment for us and for him. Hopefully he's good."

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes totaled a game-high 29 points, with 10 rebounds and six assists. Guard Immanuel Quickley totaled 21 points and eight assists for the Raptors.

Curry, 37, averaged 24.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game through his first 60 starts this season. He leads the NBA with 4.4 made 3-pointers and 11.1 3-point attempts per game. Curry also leads the league with a .929 free throw percentage.

The Warriors (41-29), who won nine of their last 10 games, sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. They will face the Atlanta Hawks (33-36) at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Atlanta.