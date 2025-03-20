Trending
NBA
March 20, 2025 / 8:49 AM

Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes

By Alex Butler
Georgian-American forward Sandro Mamukelashvili initially joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2023. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
March 20 (UPI) -- Sandro Mamukelashvili expressed utter shock after becoming the first NBA player to score 34 points while playing for less than 20 minutes in a San Antonio Spurs win over the New York Knicks.

The 6-foot-9 Georgian-American came off the bench to make 13 of 14 attempts, including a 7 of 7 clip from 3-point range, in the 120-105 victory Wednesday in San Antonio. He also made his lone free throw attempt and logged nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 19:26 of action.

"Am I officially a scorer now?" Mamukelashvili asked reporters at his postgame news conference.

Mamukelashvili, who joined the Spurs off waivers from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, averaged 5.0 points and 8.9 minutes per game through his first 46 contests this season. He averaged 4.1 points per game last season.

"I just can't explain how I feel right now," Mamukelashvili said. "I feel like I'm in a dream. My dad was here, he flew in yesterday, my brother. It was a special, special night."

The Spurs forward/center did not play in the first quarter, when the Spurs outscored the Knicks 29-20. He entered the game about 55 seconds into the second. He went on to score 13 points during a stretch of less than five minutes. Mamukelashvili made his first five shot attempts. The Spurs led 67-43 at halftime.

Mamukelashvili did not play in the third quarter, but returned to the floor early in the fourth. He proceeded to score 21 of the Spurs' 37 points in the frame, including 10 of their final 12. He made four 3-pointers over the final 12 minutes.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle chipped in 22 points in the victory. Veteran guard Chris Paul contributed with 12 points and nine assists. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 32 points in the loss. Big man Mitchell Robinson totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds off the Knicks bench.

"I'm trying to get better," Mamukelashvili said. "I'm trying to establish myself. I'm trying to show everybody I belong. I'll just keeping taking strides toward that. I'm just so happy I have a support team behind me."

The Spurs (29-39), who own the third-worst record in the Western Conference, will host the Philadelphia 76ers (23-46) at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in San Antonio.

The Knicks (43-25), who sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, will face the Charlotte Hornets (17-51), the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charlotte.

