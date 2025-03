Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck was part of a group that purchased the NBA franchise in 2002. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Symphony Technology Group managing partner Bill Chisholm agreed to buy the NBA's Boston Celtics for $6.1 billion, he announced Thursday. The sale will set a record for the highest amount paid for a North American sports franchise, topping the previous mark set by the 2023 purchase NFL's Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. Advertisement

"Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life," Chisholm said in a news release. "I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston -- the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country.

"I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge."

Chisholm's agreement to buy the team from Boston Basketball Partners LLC is pending approval by NBA team owners. Current Celtics CEO and governor Wyc Grousbeck will continue in those roles through the 2027-2028 NBA season.

Current Celtics co-owner Rob Hale and Related Cos. president Bruce A. Beal Jr. join Chisholm and Grousbeck in the ownership group.

"Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area," Grousbeck said. "His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next governor and controlling owner of the team.

"I know he appreciates the importance of the Celtics and burns with a passion to win on the court while being totally committed to the community. Quite simply, he wants to be a great owner. He has asked me to run the team as CEO and governor for the first three years, and stay on as his partner, and I am glad to do so."

The Grousbeck-Pagliuca group -- Boston Basketball Partners LLC -- bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million.