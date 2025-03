San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending left pinkie surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs/YouTube

March 14 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on his left pinkie, the team announced. The surgery, to repair tendon damage, will be performed Tuesday. Fox, who joined the Spurs in a Feb. 3 trade from the Sacramento Kings, has not missed a game since that day. He totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine rebounds in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in San Antonio. Advertisement

"Fox sustained the injury during training camp in October while with the Sacramento Kings and has played through the tendon damage all season, including since being acquired by San Antonio on Feb. 3," the Spurs said.

Fox's surgery will be performed in Los Angeles. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The 2022-23 All-Star and All-NBA selection averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds through 62 starts this season. He averaged 25 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds through his first 45 appearances of the season with the Kings. Fox averaged 19.7 points 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game over his 17 starts for the Spurs.

The Spurs (27-37), who lost All-Star center Victor Wembanyama for the season because of a blood clot in his right shoulder, sit in 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

They have the ninth-fewest wins in the NBA. The worst 14 teams in the league at the end of the season will participate in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. Teams with worse records will have better odds of earning a higher pick in the order of selection.

The Spurs will host the Charlotte Hornets, who own the third-worst record in the (16-49), at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in San Antonio.