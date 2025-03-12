Trending
March 12, 2025 / 2:30 PM

Washington Commanders to re-sign backup QB Marcus Mariota

By Alex Butler

March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to re-sign backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

Mariota initially joined the Commanders last off-season on a one-year, $6 million contract. He completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards, four scores and no interceptions over three appearances last season while serving as a backup for Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

The 10-year veteran served as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He completed 61.3% of his throws for 2,219 yards, 15 scores and nine interceptions over 13 starts in 2022 for the Atlanta Falcons, his last season as a full-time starter.

Mariota completed 63% of his throws for 16,184 yards, 97 scores and 55 interceptions over his first 93 career appearances in the NFL. The No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft threw a career-high 26 touchdown passes in 2016 for the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota was linked to several others teams in free agency. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco and Mac Jones are among the experienced quarterbacks still available.

