March 12, 2025 / 8:00 AM

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner

By Alex Butler
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
March 12 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton lined up like wide receiver, ran a crossing route, caught a pass and knocked down a fadeaway 3-pointer as part of a game-winning four-point play to lift the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks.

The stunning sequence occurred in the final seconds of the 115-114 triumph Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The All-Star guard totaled 14 points and 10 assists. He scored 12 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.

"It's like a football play," Haliburton told reporters. "The first time we ever ran the play in training camp two years ago, I made the shot the same way. I haven't made it since. I haven't got the ball or made it since.

"It feels good to see it work."

Fellow All-Star guard Damian Lillard made two free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Bucks a 113-111 lead. The Pacers then called a timeout to set up the most significant offensive play of the night.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard held the ball on the sideline in Bucks territory to start the play. Pacers players were lined up behind half court. They then went into motion, performing crossing routes to confuse Bucks defenders while Haliburton ran from right to left behind the congestion.

Haliburton then caught a pass near Nembhard and put up a shot while Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo was in his face. Haliburton managed to sink the shot, despite being fouled by Antetokounmpo.

He then walked to the line and drained his free throw attempt, giving the Pacers their final advantage. Antetokounmpo proceeded to sprint down the floor for a final attempt, but couldn't find the rim as the buzzer sounded, resulting in a narrow loss for the Bucks.

"It was obviously a great feeling, the stuff you dream of," Haliburton said.

The Pacers outscored the Bucks 31-3 off fast breaks and 42-39 off the bench. The Bucks held a 52-48 edge in points in the paint. The game featured 21 lead changes and was tied 22 times.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 25 points, with 12 rebounds and five assists. Seven Pacers players recorded at least 10 points.

Bucks center Brook Lopez scored 23 points in the loss. Antetokounmpo chipped in 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Lillard totaled 15 points and 11 assists.

The Pacers (36-28) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (22-42) at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia. The Bucks (36-28) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (40-23) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Milwaukee.

