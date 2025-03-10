Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry named asst. GM for Davidson basketball

1 of 5 | Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been named an assistant general manager at Davidson. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named assistant general manager for Davidson basketball, the school announced Monday. The move will make Curry the first active NBA player to hold an administrative role for a college basketball team. Curry starred at Davidson from 2006-07 through 2008-09 before becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Advertisement

"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said in a news release. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag.

"I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."

Davidson also announced that Curry and longtime Davidson College supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman created an eight-figure fund to support the men's and women's basketball programs. Matt Berman also will serve as an assistant general manager.

"The college asked them to serve in these advisory roles, investing their time and sharing their experience with both men's and women's basketball," Davidson said.

Davidson also hired Austin Buntz, a former member of the global basketball sports marketing team at Under Armour, to serve as general manager.

"The goal for this is to invest in the next student athlete that's coming into Davidson today," Curry said. "They don't have to take cuts on what the market says they deserve to be part of the brand of what it means to be a Davidson scholar-athlete with integrity in your academic experience.

"The commitment to a four-year graduation process provides countless opportunities professionally in sports or as a game changer in life.

"And that leads into my role as an assistant GM with Matt Berman -- our ability to be a resource and a sounding board for the program, but also support each student athlete, to develop personal relationships with each of them to help guide them every step of the way through their Davidson experience."

Davidson men's basketball coach Matt McKillop and women's basketball coach Gayle Fulks each lauded Curry and the Bermans.

"Programs in the Atlantic 10 are highly competitive on the court, but equally competitive in how they have attacked the new landscape of college athletics," McKillop said.

"I am so grateful to both Stephen and Matt, and the demonstration of their love for our program and their trust in our leadership to allow us to work towards being just as competitive."

The Wildcats men's team has a 16-15 record ahead of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The women's team went 19-13 this season.