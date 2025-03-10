Advertisement
NBA
March 10, 2025 / 10:32 AM

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry named asst. GM for Davidson basketball

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been named an assistant general manager at Davidson. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been named an assistant general manager at Davidson. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named assistant general manager for Davidson basketball, the school announced Monday.

The move will make Curry the first active NBA player to hold an administrative role for a college basketball team. Curry starred at Davidson from 2006-07 through 2008-09 before becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Advertisement

"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said in a news release. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag.

"I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."

Related

Davidson also announced that Curry and longtime Davidson College supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman created an eight-figure fund to support the men's and women's basketball programs. Matt Berman also will serve as an assistant general manager.

"The college asked them to serve in these advisory roles, investing their time and sharing their experience with both men's and women's basketball," Davidson said.

Advertisement

Davidson also hired Austin Buntz, a former member of the global basketball sports marketing team at Under Armour, to serve as general manager.

"The goal for this is to invest in the next student athlete that's coming into Davidson today," Curry said. "They don't have to take cuts on what the market says they deserve to be part of the brand of what it means to be a Davidson scholar-athlete with integrity in your academic experience.

"The commitment to a four-year graduation process provides countless opportunities professionally in sports or as a game changer in life.

"And that leads into my role as an assistant GM with Matt Berman -- our ability to be a resource and a sounding board for the program, but also support each student athlete, to develop personal relationships with each of them to help guide them every step of the way through their Davidson experience."

Davidson men's basketball coach Matt McKillop and women's basketball coach Gayle Fulks each lauded Curry and the Bermans.

"Programs in the Atlantic 10 are highly competitive on the court, but equally competitive in how they have attacked the new landscape of college athletics," McKillop said.

"I am so grateful to both Stephen and Matt, and the demonstration of their love for our program and their trust in our leadership to allow us to work towards being just as competitive."

Advertisement

The Wildcats men's team has a 16-15 record ahead of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The women's team went 19-13 this season.

Latest Headlines

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving ruled out for season with torn ACL
NBA // 5 days ago
Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving ruled out for season with torn ACL
March 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis sustains hamstring strain, out at least a week
NBA // 1 week ago
Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis sustains hamstring strain, out at least a week
March 3 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis sustained a hamstring strain and will miss at least a week, the team announced.
Three players ejected after Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs scuffle
NBA // 1 week ago
Three players ejected after Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs scuffle
March 3 (UPI) -- Three players were ejected, while four drew double technical fouls for their roles in a half-court scuffle in the third quarter of an Oklahoma City Thunder win over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid ruled out for remainder of season
NBA // 1 week ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid ruled out for remainder of season
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season due to his lingering left-knee issues, the team announced Friday.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game ban
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game ban
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves sensation Anthony Edwards was called for two technical fouls and ejected during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and now faces a one-game suspension.
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry frequently flicked his wrists, dousing nets for a season-high 56 points and triggering looks "of near disgust" from defenders in a Golden State Warriors comeback win over the Orlando Magic.
Gregg Popovich won't rejoin San Antonio Spurs as coach this season
NBA // 1 week ago
Gregg Popovich won't rejoin San Antonio Spurs as coach this season
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich won't return to the sidelines for the San Antonio Spurs this season, but hopes to "return to coaching in the future," he announced Thursday.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves rally from 25 down to stun Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves rally from 25 down to stun Thunder
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards stalked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, waited until the ball left his right hand, leapt and swatted it away from the basket for an emphatic block, capping a 25-point comeback win for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid acknowledges loss of dominance, needs to fix knee
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid acknowledges loss of dominance, needs to fix knee
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid says he is not as dominant as he once was and needs to fix his injured left knee in order to regain peak form.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ruled out for season with blood clot
NBA // 2 weeks ago
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ruled out for season with blood clot
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star center Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Domestic abuse charges against Chiefs receiver 'dismissed'
Domestic abuse charges against Chiefs receiver 'dismissed'
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
Steelers snag Sanders, Chiefs take Kelce replacement in NFL mock draft 2.0
Legge becomes first woman in NASCAR's Cup Series since 2018, spins out
Legge becomes first woman in NASCAR's Cup Series since 2018, spins out
New England Patriots to trade defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots to trade defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans agree to $7M deal with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
Houston Texans agree to $7M deal with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement