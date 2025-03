Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving averaged 24.7 points per game this season. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and NBA insider Chris Haynes about the injury Tuesday. Irving sustained the injury late in the first quarter of the Mavericks' 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Dallas. Advertisement

Irving's injury is just the latest in a series of misfortunes to impact the Mavericks' roster. The Mavericks first played without Luka Doncic for a large part of the season before trading the All-NBA guard to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Forward-center Anthony Davis, who joined the Mavericks in the Doncic trade, was sidelined after his lone appearance with the team because of an adductor strain. He hasn't played since Feb. 8. Injured Mavericks big men Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford last played before the All-Star break.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game through 50 appearances this season for the Mavericks, who sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks (32-30) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (34-25) at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday in Milwaukee.