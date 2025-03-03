Advertisement
NBA
March 3, 2025 / 7:30 AM

Three players ejected after Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs scuffle

By Alex Butler

March 3 (UPI) -- Three players were ejected, while four drew double technical fouls for their roles in a half-court scuffle in the third quarter of an Oklahoma City Thunder win over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.

The melee occurred with about three minutes remaining in the quarter Sunday at Frost Bank Center.

Advertisement

"It was a blur," Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "I just tried to separate the blur as best as I could."

Forwards Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan from the Spurs and guard Luguentz Dort and forward Kenrich Williams from the Thunder received the double technicals. Dort, Williams and Champagnie also were ejected.

The sequence started when Champagnie held the ball above the 3-point arc. He then pulled it up over his head and hit Williams in the face with an elbow as he passed to guard Stephon Castle.

Advertisement

Williams took exception to the hit and pushed Champagnie back toward the scorers table. Players from both teams then ran into the area to exchange words and pushes before they were eventually separated. Sochan, who dunked during the play, was involved in another exchange with Dort that included jersey grabbing.

"It happens so much now in our game," Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said. "It feels like the rule has changed maybe. But when people are aggressive, there is a lot of these incidental elbows or contact.

"I don't really know who is at fault, to be honest. It looked like that is what initiated it and then there was some response on both ends I didn't think much of it. People were just protecting their guys and whatnot. But I didn't think it was anything intentional."

Thunder forward Jalen Williams totaled a career-high 41 points, with seven assists and six rebounds in the win. Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP contender, chipped in 31 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Dort logged nine points and nine rebounds. Williams did not attempt a shot. Castle led the Spurs with 32 points off the bench. Sochan, who also came off the Spurs bench, chipped in 17 points.

Advertisement

The Spurs outshot the Thunder 56% to 54.5%, but totaled a dozen turnovers, compared to just seven for their foes. The Thunder also held a 45-35 edge in rebounding. They led by as many as 22 points in the 146-132 triumph.

"We have not been a team that's retaliated very much," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "We retaliated [Sunday], but we have the worst free throw differential in the NBA, so more fouls are being called on us than are being called on our opponents. ... I think there is like a cumulative frustration.

"I think our guys finally got to a point where they had enough. We have to have better poise."

The Thunder, who own the NBA's second-best record (49-11), will host the Houston Rockets (37-23) at 8 p.m. EST Monday in Oklahoma City. The Spurs (25-34) will host the Brooklyn Nets (21-39) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid ruled out for remainder of season
NBA // 2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid ruled out for remainder of season
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season due to his lingering left-knee issues, the team announced Friday.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game ban
NBA // 2 days ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game ban
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves sensation Anthony Edwards was called for two technical fouls and ejected during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and now faces a one-game suspension.
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry frequently flicked his wrists, dousing nets for a season-high 56 points and triggering looks "of near disgust" from defenders in a Golden State Warriors comeback win over the Orlando Magic.
Gregg Popovich won't rejoin San Antonio Spurs as coach this season
NBA // 3 days ago
Gregg Popovich won't rejoin San Antonio Spurs as coach this season
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich won't return to the sidelines for the San Antonio Spurs this season, but hopes to "return to coaching in the future," he announced Thursday.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves rally from 25 down to stun Thunder
NBA // 6 days ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves rally from 25 down to stun Thunder
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards stalked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, waited until the ball left his right hand, leapt and swatted it away from the basket for an emphatic block, capping a 25-point comeback win for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid acknowledges loss of dominance, needs to fix knee
NBA // 1 week ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid acknowledges loss of dominance, needs to fix knee
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid says he is not as dominant as he once was and needs to fix his injured left knee in order to regain peak form.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ruled out for season with blood clot
NBA // 1 week ago
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ruled out for season with blood clot
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star center Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs said Thursday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. suspended 25 games for anti-drug program violation
NBA // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. suspended 25 games for anti-drug program violation
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The NBA issued a 25-game suspension to Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. for a violation of the anti-drug policy, the league announced Thursday.
Sacramento Kings agree to sign former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Sacramento Kings agree to sign former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings agreed to sign free agent guard Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, they announced Thursday.
Detroit Pistons parlay franchise-record 42-point halftime lead into thrashing Chicago Bulls
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Detroit Pistons parlay franchise-record 42-point halftime lead into thrashing Chicago Bulls
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons, who won an NBA-low 14 games last season, set a franchise record with a 42-point halftime lead en route to a 132-92 domination of the Chicago Bulls to improve to 28-26 in 2024-25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Los Angeles Rams restructure quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract
Los Angeles Rams restructure quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract
Golfer Billy Horschel uses wedge to wrangle gator at Cognizant Classic
Golfer Billy Horschel uses wedge to wrangle gator at Cognizant Classic
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
Warriors' Stephen Curry nets 56, triggers 'look of disgust' while beating Magic
Top NFL prospect Travis Hunter opposes one-position limit
Top NFL prospect Travis Hunter opposes one-position limit
Quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward vow to revitalize NFL franchises
Quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward vow to revitalize NFL franchises
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement