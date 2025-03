Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, who recently sustained a left hamstring strain, will be re-evaluated in a week. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 3 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis sustained a hamstring strain and will miss at least a week, the team announced. The Kings said Sabonis underwent an MRI on Sunday. The scan revealed a grade 1 left hamstring strain. The 6-foot-10 center exited in the first quarter of the Kings' 113-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday in Houston. He did not return. Advertisement

Sabonis averaged 19.5 points, a league-high 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game through his first 56 appearances this season.

The three-time All-Star in NBA rebounding champion for each of the last two seasons made 59.6% of his shot attempts so far in 2024-25. He also hit 43.2% of his 3-pointers, his highest rate since becoming a full-time starter.

Agent Daniel Hazan told ESPN on Monday that the Kings will sign his client, center Skal Labissiere, to a 10-day contract from their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

The Kings (31-28) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They will test their three-game winning streak against the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks (32-29) at 8:30 p.m. EST Monday in Dallas.