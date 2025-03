Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is out for the rest of the season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season due to his lingering left-knee issues, the team announced Friday. "The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee," the 76ers said in a statement. "After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation. Advertisement

"We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The term and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance."

Embiid made just 4 of 13 shot attempts for 14 points in a 76ers loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Philadelphia. He averaged 23.8 points per game through 19 starts this season. Embiid appeared in just 39 games last season after tearing his meniscus. He underwent surgery last February.

The seven-time All-Star said last week that he is not as dominant as he once was because of his ailing knee.

Advertisement

The 76ers (20-38) are on a nine-game losing streak, the longest in the NBA. They sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors (32-27) at 8:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Philadelphia.