NBA
Feb. 13, 2025 / 6:53 AM

Sacramento Kings agree to sign former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz

By Alex Butler
Veteran guard Markelle Fultz (L) averaged a career-high 14 points in 2022-23 for the Orlando Magic. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Veteran guard Markelle Fultz (L) averaged a career-high 14 points in 2022-23 for the Orlando Magic. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings agreed to sign free agent guard Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, they announced Thursday.

"God's plan," Fultz wrote on his social media platforms.

Fultz, 26, spent his last five seasons with the Orlando Magic, but went unsigned last off-season. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over 43 appearances in 2023-24, when he was limited because of a knee injury.

Fultz averaged a career-high 14 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game over 60 starts in 2022-23. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his seven NBA seasons, including his first two years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Fultz signing, the Kings attempted to fill some of the void left by the departure of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this month. Malik Monk filled the role recently for the Kings, who are on a three-game winning streak.

The Kings, who fired former coach Mike Brown in December, are 28-26 and sit in 9th place in the Western Conference standings. They will take on the last-place New Orleans Pelicans (12-42) at 8 p.m. EST Thursday in New Orleans.

