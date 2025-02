Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is set to make his fourth All-Star appearance Sunday in San Francisco. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who recently expressed displeasure about being snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, was chosen as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league announced Monday. Young, 26, averaged 23.5 points and a league-high 11.4 assists, in addition to 3.2 rebounds per game through 49 starts this season. The four-time All-Star will join Team Chuck, a team selected by TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Advertisement

"Some things in life are just bigger than yourself," Young wrote Monday on social media.

Antetokounmpo is unable to participate because of a left calf strain. The Milwaukee Bucks star, a two-time NBA MVP, averaged a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game through 41 starts this season. He was the leading vote getter among players, fans and media members.

The NBA All-Star Game, a four-team, three mini-game tournament, will start at 8 p.m. EST Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.