Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young totaled 24 points and 20 rebounds in a win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Trae Young took two dribbles, elevated and flicked his wrists, heaving a shot from 50 feet just before the buzzer sounded, watching it slide down the net to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a stunning win over the Utah Jazz. Young release the dramatic game winner with about one second remaining in the 124-121 triumph Tuesday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. He totaled 24 points and 20 assists to help the Hawks snap a three-game losing streak. Advertisement

"God did what he did," Young said on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast.

Tuesday's game featured 12 lead changes and was tied nine times. The Hawks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but allowed a Jazz rally in the second.

The Hawks made 55.2% of their shots over the first 12 minutes to earn a 36-32 first-quarter lead. They opened the second with a 14-2 run to push their advantage to 16.

Forward Lauri Markkanen proceeded to pour in 15 of his 24 first-half points in the second quarter to help the Jazz close that gap, but they still trailed 65-62 at halftime.

The Jazz kept it close in the third quarter, but trailed 93-89 to start the fourth. They took the lead several times over the final minutes. Young gave the Hawks a 121-118 advantage with nine seconds remaining. Jazz guard Collin Sexton responded with a clutch 3-pointer to tie the score with four seconds remaining.

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels then passed to Young from the baseline for the game's final possession. Sexton defended Young as he approached half court. He then jumped to contest the final attempt, but could only watch as it fell through the net.

"He's really picking his spots," Hawks coach Quin Snyder told reporters, when asked about Young. "I always tease him about his bombs, but he's got great range."

Sexton matched Young with 24 points in the loss. Markkanen totaled a game-high 35 points. Jazz center Walker Kessler logged 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Hawks (19-18) will face the Phoenix Suns (16-19) at 9 p.m. EST Thursday in Phoenix. The Jazz (9-26) will host the Miami Heat (18-17) at 9 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City.