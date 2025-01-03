Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 3, 2025 / 8:22 AM

Jimmy Butler says he lost joy with Heat, would accept trade elsewhere

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored just 18 points over his last two games. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored just 18 points over his last two games. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler says he lost his joy for playing basketball while with the Miami Heat and informed officials that he would accept a trade to another team.

Butler commented on the situation after the Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in Miami. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection scored just nine points in 27 minutes. Butler, who signed a $146.4 million contract extension with the Heat in 2021, is averaging just 17.6 points per game this season, his lowest total since 2013-14.

Advertisement

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball," Butler told reporters. "Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon. I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."

Advertisement

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Butler told the Heat he wants to be traded. Sources told the Miami Herald that Butler informed the team he would accept a trade this season or play out the rest of the campaign before potentially hitting free agency.

Related

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the veteran forward, despite Heat president Pat Riley announcing Dec. 26 that the team would not trade Butler. Butler was previously cryptic when asked publicly about his desire to remain in Miami.

Butler cited a diminished role when speaking to reporters Thursday about his current status. His 30.8 minutes per game this season also are his fewest since 2012-13. He averaged 32.6 minutes per game through his first 19 appearances this season. He averaged 25.6 minutes over his last two appearances. Butler made 6 of 11 shots and totaled 18 points over that span.

Butler was often in the corner during recent Heat possessions, instead of controlling the offense with the ball in his hands. He said he felt like he did what his "job is now."

Advertisement

"It could be my role here," Butler said. "But that's not what I'm used to being. I haven't been that since my first, second or third year in the league, where I just went out there and played defense. I competed. I guarded. I tried not to let my man score. But that's what I'm doing now."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that he did not notice any change in Butler's body language. The Heat used Butler at point guard to get the ball in his hands in the second half. Spoelstra said the Heat will do whatever they have to do to get Butler "activated and put the ball in his hands."

"That ain't going to fix it," Butler told reporters Thursday when asked if playing point guard would help him return to his typical form.

Butler, 35, has a $48.7 million salary this season. His pact includes a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

The Heat (17-15) entered Thursday's game with four wins over their previous five games. They sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Advertisement

They will host the Utah Jazz (7-25) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Miami.

Latest Headlines

Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey injures leg, is carted off in Orlando Magic game
NBA // 23 hours ago
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey injures leg, is carted off in Orlando Magic game
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jaden Ivey writhed in pain while holding the back of his leg before being wheeled away on a stretcher during a win over the Orlando Magic. Players from both teams shed tears during the emotional incident.
LeBron James: I could remain elite until 47, but will retire earlier
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James: I could remain elite until 47, but will retire earlier
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- LeBron James is now on the other side of 40, but says he could retain his elite playing level through 47. Unfortunately for his fans, he plans to retire before he gets that old.
Amen Thompson body slams Tyler Herro in Rockets' loss to Heat
NBA // 3 days ago
Amen Thompson body slams Tyler Herro in Rockets' loss to Heat
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Amen Thompson dug his fingers into Tyler Herro's jersey and violently threw him to the floor in the final seconds of a Houston Rockets' loss to the Miami Heat, sparking a brawl and a half-dozen ejections in Houston.
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic out at least one month with calf strain
NBA // 6 days ago
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic out at least one month with calf strain
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic will miss at least a month due to the calf strain he sustained during a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made high difficulty 3-pointers seem simple, including an outrageous deposit in the final seconds, but LeBron James still muscled the Los Angeles Lakers to a tight triumph over Curry's Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid ejected for tantrum directed at referee during 76ers win over Spurs
NBA // 1 week ago
Joel Embiid ejected for tantrum directed at referee during 76ers win over Spurs
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid jumped off the floor, ran toward a referee and shouted incessantly while standing over her en route to an ejection in the first half of a Philadelphia 76ers win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
NBA // 1 week ago
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- De'Andre Hunter provided one of the most memorable plays in the NBA's latest stretch of games, throwing down a vicious one-handed dunk over Victor Wembanyama in an Atlanta Hawks loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
J.J. Redick: Miami Heat exposed 'glaring' problems of embarrassed Los Angeles Lakers
NBA // 4 weeks ago
J.J. Redick: Miami Heat exposed 'glaring' problems of embarrassed Los Angeles Lakers
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- First-year coach J.J Redick sat silent in his thoughts for several moments after the Los Angeles Lakers' 41-point loss to the Miami Heat. He then cited the Lakers' "glaring" problems, including a lack of accountability
Tyler Herro helps Heat hammer Lakers, extend streak vs. LeBron James
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Tyler Herro helps Heat hammer Lakers, extend streak vs. LeBron James
MIAMI, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Tyler Herro calmly palmed passes, blinked at the rim and flicked his fingertips, effortlessly slipping in shots for 31 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 134-93 thrashing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Miami.
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant sprains ankle vs. San Antonio Spurs
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant sprains ankle vs. San Antonio Spurs
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant sprained his left ankle and hit the floor during a drive against the San Antonio Spurs and will be evaluated to determine the extent of the injury, Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
Notre Dame beats Georgia in postponed Sugar Bowl, advances to CFP semis
Notre Dame beats Georgia in postponed Sugar Bowl, advances to CFP semis
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey injures leg, is carted off in Orlando Magic game
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey injures leg, is carted off in Orlando Magic game
Ohio State 'far from done' after dominant Rose Bowl, coach says
Ohio State 'far from done' after dominant Rose Bowl, coach says
Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after suspected N.O. terrorist attack
Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after suspected N.O. terrorist attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement