Jimmy Butler says he lost joy with Heat, would accept trade elsewhere

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored just 18 points over his last two games. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler says he lost his joy for playing basketball while with the Miami Heat and informed officials that he would accept a trade to another team. Butler commented on the situation after the Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in Miami. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection scored just nine points in 27 minutes. Butler, who signed a $146.4 million contract extension with the Heat in 2021, is averaging just 17.6 points per game this season, his lowest total since 2013-14. Advertisement

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball," Butler told reporters. "Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon. I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that Butler told the Heat he wants to be traded. Sources told the Miami Herald that Butler informed the team he would accept a trade this season or play out the rest of the campaign before potentially hitting free agency.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the veteran forward, despite Heat president Pat Riley announcing Dec. 26 that the team would not trade Butler. Butler was previously cryptic when asked publicly about his desire to remain in Miami.

Butler cited a diminished role when speaking to reporters Thursday about his current status. His 30.8 minutes per game this season also are his fewest since 2012-13. He averaged 32.6 minutes per game through his first 19 appearances this season. He averaged 25.6 minutes over his last two appearances. Butler made 6 of 11 shots and totaled 18 points over that span.

Butler was often in the corner during recent Heat possessions, instead of controlling the offense with the ball in his hands. He said he felt like he did what his "job is now."

"It could be my role here," Butler said. "But that's not what I'm used to being. I haven't been that since my first, second or third year in the league, where I just went out there and played defense. I competed. I guarded. I tried not to let my man score. But that's what I'm doing now."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that he did not notice any change in Butler's body language. The Heat used Butler at point guard to get the ball in his hands in the second half. Spoelstra said the Heat will do whatever they have to do to get Butler "activated and put the ball in his hands."

"That ain't going to fix it," Butler told reporters Thursday when asked if playing point guard would help him return to his typical form.

Butler, 35, has a $48.7 million salary this season. His pact includes a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

The Heat (17-15) entered Thursday's game with four wins over their previous five games. They sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

They will host the Utah Jazz (7-25) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Miami.