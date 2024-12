Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be ineligible for MVP and All-NBA honors because of his one-month injury hiatus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic will miss at least a month due to the calf strain he sustained during a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News that Doncic's left calf will be re-evaluated after his one-month break from the court. Advertisement

He is expected to miss at least 17 games, which would make him ineligible for MVP and All-NBA accolades, which require players to participate in at least 65 games.

Doncic sustained the injury in the second quarter of the 105-99 loss Wednesday in Dallas. He scored 14 points in 16:13 of action during the Christmas meeting.

Luka Doncic went back to the locker room after an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/R8xlcLdeHQ— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2024

The five-time All-NBA selection and 2023-24 scoring champion averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game through 22 starts this season.

The Mavericks (19-11) will face the Phoenix Suns (15-14) at 9 p.m. EST Friday in Phoenix.