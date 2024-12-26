Advertisement
Dec. 26, 2024 / 7:55 AM

LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 31 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 31 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry made high difficulty 3-pointers seem simple, including an outrageous deposit in the final seconds, but LeBron James still muscled the Los Angeles Lakers to a tight triumph over Curry's Golden State Warriors.

James totaled 31 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in the 115-113 win Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry poured in a season-high 38 against his long-time rival.

"We don't know how many times we are going to be able to have this matchup [again]," James said on the ESPN broadcast. "We don't know how many times we are going to step on the floor, but when we do, we just try to give the game what it deserves.

"It has given us so much, we try to give it right back."

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who logged a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, netted the game-winning points with a driving layup with one second remaining.

That shot came seconds after Curry hit a 31-footer to tie the score for the final time.

"It's always a blast," said Curry, who made 8 of 15 3-point attempts. "The competitive spirit, the history, his [LeBron's] greatness. It allows me to just appreciate all that we've been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024 we're still doing it. And somehow the games are pretty electric and kind of a must-see TV situation.

"I love it. We talk about it leading up to it; You don't know how many opportunities you'll get to do it on this type of stage. So you kind of relish in it."

The Warriors outshot the Lakers 46.1% to 45.1%. The Warriors made 18 of 45 3-point attempts, compared to the Lakers' 15 of 42 clip. The Lakers made all 18 of their free throw attempts, while the Warriors made 13 of 17.

The Lakers and Warriors exchanged the lead three times in the first quarter. The Warriors went up 23-15 nine minutes into the game for their largest advantage of the night.

The Lakers, who lost center Anthony Davis to a sprained ankle midway through the quarter, answered with an 8-0 run to tie the score and never trailed again.

They outscored the Warriors 32-29 in the second quarter for a 55-52 lead at the break. James and Curry scored 11 points apiece in the second quarter.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 29-24 over the next 12 minutes to carry an 84-76 edge into the final frame. They held onto their advantage until Curry heated up for 17 points over the final 12 minutes.

Reaves made two free throws with nine seconds remaining to push the Lakers lead to three. Curry then ran around the screen, caught an inbound pass and drained his long-distance shot to tie the score with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Reaves faced up with Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins for the final possession. He dribbled with his left hand before darting to Wiggins' right. Reaves finished the play by banking in his go-ahead layup.

Curry proceeded to heave a final prayer from well past half court as the final buzzer sounded, but that shot hit the backboard and bounced to the floor.

Reaves scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and guard Max Christie chipped in 18 and 16 points, respectively. Wiggins totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick did not provide an update on Davis' ankle during his postgame news conference. Davis, who went 0 for 3 in 7:12 of action, told reporters he plans to play against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Lakers (17-13) won four of their last five games. The Warriors (15-14), who lost five of their last six games, will face the Los Angeles Clippers (17-13) on Friday in Los Angeles.

