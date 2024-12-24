Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored nine points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid jumped off the floor, ran toward a referee and shouted incessantly while standing over her en route to an ejection in the first half of a Philadelphia 76ers win over the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid's tantrum, directed at referee Jenna Schroeder's call, came with about three minutes remaining in the second quarter of the 111-106 victory Monday in Philadelphia. Embiid finished the game with nine points. Advertisement

Coach Nick Nurse later told reporters that he thought the call of an offensive foul was "strange."

"I didn't really get an explanation for it," 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters. "I couldn't ever really get to the referee that called it, so I was asking the others guys, and they were saying ask her. I never really got a chance as the game was going. I never did find out."

The Spurs led 37-35 at the start of the heated sequence. Forward Paul George passed to Embiid at the top of the 3-point arc. Embiid then drove toward the paint, running into Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama fell backward, triggering an offensive foul call on Embiid, who also hit the floor.

Embiid then ran toward Schroeder to argue her decision. He made contact with the referee, with his chin hitting her hands as she signaled for a foul. She ejected Embiid as a result of a double technical. Several coaches restrained the 76ers star during the exchange before he went to the locker room.

Crew chief Curtis Blair later said in a pool report that Embiid was not ejected for contact he made with Schroeder during the exchange, because it was incidental.

The 76ers outscored the Spurs 29-25 and led 48-45 at halftime. They outscored their foes 63-61 in the second half.

Guard Tyrese Maxey scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter of the victory. He also chipped in 10 rebounds and eight assists. George totaled 19 points and nine rebounds.

Embiid returned to the court during the 76ers' postgame celebration to support Maxey during an interview with NBA TV.

"That's been my big brother for a long time," Maxey said of Embiid. "Everybody can say what they want to say. He knows I love him to death. He pushes me every single day, so I appreciate him for that."

Wembanyama logged 26 points, nine rebounds, eight blocks and four assists for the Spurs.

Embiid, who was limited to just eight starts so far this season because of injuries, rest and a suspension, is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, two-time scoring champion and 2022-23 NBA MVP hasn't averaged fewer than 22 points per game for a season since 2016-17.

The 76ers (10-17) will face the Boston Celtics (22-7) at 5 p.m. EST Wednesday in Boston. The Spurs (15-16) will play the New York Knicks (19-10) at noon Wednesday in New York.