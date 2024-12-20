Trending
NBA
Dec. 20, 2024 / 9:05 AM

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical

By Alex Butler

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- De'Andre Hunter provided one of the most memorable plays in the NBA's latest stretch of games, throwing down a vicious one-handed dunk over Victor Wembanyama in an Atlanta Hawks loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The play occurred in the final seconds of regulation of the 133-126 overtime setback Thursday in San Antonio. Both players received technical fouls for their reactions.

The Hawks trailed 120-118 with 16 seconds remaining when guard Trae Young threw an inbound pass to forward/center Larry Nance Jr.

Nance caught the feed before flipping another pass to an incoming Hunter. The Hawks forward/guard dribbled into the paint from the right side, with Wembanyama on his left hip.

Hunter eventually picked up his dribble, raising the ball high in his right hand while elevating alongside the 7-foot-3 defender.

He finished the play by smashing his right hand on the rim and throwing the ball through the net and tying the score. Wembanyama fell to the ground as a result of the aerial collision. Hunter stepped over the Spurs star and stared him down, triggering the double-technical.

But it was Wembanyama who had the last laugh.

The star center, who threw a self-alley-oop off the backboard for his own sensational slam earlier in the fourth quarter, scored a game-high 42 points. He netted 18 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Hunter led the Hawks with 27 points off the bench. Young totaled 23 points and 16 assists in the loss. Veteran guard Devin Vassell totaled 23 points for the Spurs.

The Spurs (14-13) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-18) at 8:30 p.m. EST Saturday in San Antonio. The Hawks (14-14) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

