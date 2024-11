Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (L) scored 26 points, but injured his wrist, in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in Dallas. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sustained a right wrist sprain and will miss at least one week of action, the team announced Thursday. Doncic sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Mavericks' 132-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in Dallas. He returned to the game and totaled 26 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals over nearly 30 minutes of action. Advertisement

"The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right wrist sprain for guard Luka Doncic," the Mavericks said Wednesday. "Doncic sustained the injury during the Mavericks' game against New Orleans on Tuesday. Doncic will be reevaluated in one week."

The Mavericks will face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Cup group stage game at 10 p.m. EST Friday in Denver. Doncic also is expected to miss a game against the Miami Heat on Sunday in Miami. The Mavericks will face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in Atlanta and host the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Dallas.

Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game through his first 14 starts this season. The five-time All-NBA selection averaged a league-best 33.9 points per game over 70 appearances last season.