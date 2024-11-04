San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich out indefinitely with health issue

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who experienced an undisclosed health issue over the weekend, will not be with the team for upcoming games in Los Angeles and Houston, the Spurs announced Monday. Popovich, 75, experienced the issue Saturday and did not coach during the Spurs' 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves later that night in San Antonio. Assistant Mitch Johnson, who coached Saturday, is expected to serve as the Spurs' interim coach amid Popovich's indefinite absence. Advertisement

Johnson said he was told he would take over as head coach about an hour or 1 1/2 hours before the Spurs' game against the Timberwolves.

"He is not feeling well," Johnson said, when asked about Popovich. "This has happened before. I think Everybody just always got to be ready for the next man up, right? With injuries, and sometimes people get sick or don't feel well and things come up in life. He is just not feeling well."

Popovich is the all-time winningest coach in NBA history, with 1,390 regular-season wins and 170 postseason victories. The five-time NBA Finals champion is in his 29th season with the Spurs.

The Spurs (3-3) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) at 10:30 p.m. EST Monday in Los Angeles. They will take on the Houston Rockets (3-3) on Wednesday in Houston.

The Spurs will return home for a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) on Thursday at the Frost Bank Center.