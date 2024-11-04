San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich out indefinitely with health issue

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who experienced an undisclosed health issue over the weekend, will not be with the team for upcoming games in Los Angeles and Houston, the Spurs announced Monday.
Popovich, 75, experienced the issue Saturday and did not coach during the Spurs' 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves later that night in San Antonio. Assistant Mitch Johnson, who coached Saturday, is expected to serve as the Spurs' interim coach amid Popovich's indefinite absence.