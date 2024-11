The Orlando Magic will play the Cleveland Cavaliers without forward Paolo Banchero (L) on Friday in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic will be without star forward Paolo Banchero for at least a month due to a torn oblique muscle in his right side, the team announced. The Magic announced Banchero's status Thursday. They said he will be out indefinitely, but re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. His playing status will be determined by how he responds to treatment. Advertisement

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and former Rookie of the Year, was a first-time All-Star in 2023-24, when he averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The third-year forward averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game through five starts this season, including a 50-point, 13-rebound, 9-assist effort in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Forward Franz Wanger, who averaged 17.8 points per game through five starts this season, is the Magic's second-leading scorer. Fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs, who is averaging 16.8 points per game, is the Magic's third-leading scorer.

The Magic (3-2) will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Cleveland.