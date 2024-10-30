Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 to lead Knicks past Heat

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns made 17 of 24 shots en route to 44 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Karl-Anthony Towns wrestled for rebounds, while caressing in hook shots and throwing down rim shaking dunks en route to 44 points, leading the New York Knicks past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Towns scored 24 points in the first half and poured in another 14 in the fourth quarter of the 116-107 triumph at the Kaseya Center. He also totaled 12 rebounds. Advertisement

"I thought Karl got off to a good start," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I liked the way the team generated shots.

"We got Karl going inside, and our volume of threes went way up and we had good rhythm on that. Then the defense got going in the second half."

The Knicks trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying for their second victory of the season. They outshot the Heat 49.4% to 45.7% and hit 45% of their 3-pointers.

The Heat were hot early, making 50% of their shots in the first half. Sharpshooting guard Tyler Herro scored 20 points in the first half to help the Heat carry a 58-52 lead into halftime.

The Heat cooled in the third quarter, making just 31.8% of their shots. The Knicks poured in 57.1% of their third-quarter attempts, including eight 3-pointers, to outscore their foes 35-22 in the quarter.

Guard Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter for a 79-77 lead and the Knicks never trailed again.

They carried an 87-80 advantage into the fourth and outscored the Heat 29-27 over the final 12 minutes, aided by Towns' strong finish.

Brunson chipped in 22 points and nine assists for the Knicks. Knicks forward Josh Hart registered 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Herro led the Heat with 34 points. He made eight 3-pointers. Fellow Heat guard Terry Rozier and forward Jimmy Butler chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

"This team, they're gritty, they find a way to win, they never quit," Towns said. "[We're] bringing that New York mentality every single night."

The Knicks (2-2) will face the Detroit Pistons (1-4) at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. The Heat (2-2) will battle the Washington Wizards (2-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.