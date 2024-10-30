Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 30, 2024 / 10:32 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 to lead Knicks past Heat

By Alex Butler
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns made 17 of 24 shots en route to 44 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns made 17 of 24 shots en route to 44 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Karl-Anthony Towns wrestled for rebounds, while caressing in hook shots and throwing down rim shaking dunks en route to 44 points, leading the New York Knicks past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.

Towns scored 24 points in the first half and poured in another 14 in the fourth quarter of the 116-107 triumph at the Kaseya Center. He also totaled 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

"I thought Karl got off to a good start," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I liked the way the team generated shots.

"We got Karl going inside, and our volume of threes went way up and we had good rhythm on that. Then the defense got going in the second half."

The Knicks trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying for their second victory of the season. They outshot the Heat 49.4% to 45.7% and hit 45% of their 3-pointers.

The Heat were hot early, making 50% of their shots in the first half. Sharpshooting guard Tyler Herro scored 20 points in the first half to help the Heat carry a 58-52 lead into halftime.

Advertisement

The Heat cooled in the third quarter, making just 31.8% of their shots. The Knicks poured in 57.1% of their third-quarter attempts, including eight 3-pointers, to outscore their foes 35-22 in the quarter.

Guard Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter for a 79-77 lead and the Knicks never trailed again.

They carried an 87-80 advantage into the fourth and outscored the Heat 29-27 over the final 12 minutes, aided by Towns' strong finish.

Brunson chipped in 22 points and nine assists for the Knicks. Knicks forward Josh Hart registered 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Herro led the Heat with 34 points. He made eight 3-pointers. Fellow Heat guard Terry Rozier and forward Jimmy Butler chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

"This team, they're gritty, they find a way to win, they never quit," Towns said. "[We're] bringing that New York mentality every single night."

The Knicks (2-2) will face the Detroit Pistons (1-4) at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit. The Heat (2-2) will battle the Washington Wizards (2-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Warriors' Stephen Curry sprains ankle, could miss time
NBA // 2 days ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry sprains ankle, could miss time
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sprained his left ankle and could miss time, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters.
Paolo Banchero, Magic race past Heat with third-quarter surge
NBA // 1 week ago
Paolo Banchero, Magic race past Heat with third-quarter surge
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Paolo Banchero and his exuberant Orlando Magic teammates blew by their Miami Heat foes on countless extra efforts, transforming a tight game into a blowout with a third-quarter onslaught Wednesday in Miami.
Davis helps Lakers 'manipulate' Timberwolves in opener; LeBron, Bronny share minutes
NBA // 1 week ago
Davis helps Lakers 'manipulate' Timberwolves in opener; LeBron, Bronny share minutes
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers used a pristine strategy to disrupt the Minnesota Timberwolves offense for a season-opening win, while LeBron James made more NBA history by sharing minutes with his son, Bronny.
New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to $112M contract extension
NBA // 1 week ago
New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to $112M contract extension
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Trey Murphy III agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein breaks hand, out 5-6 weeks
NBA // 1 week ago
Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein breaks hand, out 5-6 weeks
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein fractured a bone in his left hand and will be out for at least five to six weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sustained a left knee hyperextension during a preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.
NBA's Danny Green, a three-time champion, retires after 15 seasons
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA's Danny Green, a three-time champion, retires after 15 seasons
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Longtime NBA guard Danny Green will retire after 15 seasons, which included title-winning runs with three teams, he announced Thursday.
Orlando Magic sign center Wendell Carter Jr. to $59M contract extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Orlando Magic sign center Wendell Carter Jr. to $59M contract extension
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced.
Lakers' LeBron James says first time sharing court with son 'meant everything'
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Lakers' LeBron James says first time sharing court with son 'meant everything'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- LeBron James said it "didn't feel real" sharing an NBA court with his son Bronny for the first time, but it meant "everything" to experience the moment during a Los Angeles Lakers preseason loss in Palm Desert, Calif.
Former MVP Derrick Rose announces end to 16-year NBA career
NBA // 1 month ago
Former MVP Derrick Rose announces end to 16-year NBA career
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will retire from the league, ending a decorated 16-year tenure, he announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Downs, Doubs among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football wide receivers
Downs, Doubs among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football wide receivers
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Fantasy football: Stafford, Tracy, Tillman among top add/drops for Week 9
Fantasy football: Stafford, Tracy, Tillman among top add/drops for Week 9
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
Italian sports world in mourning after training death of teen Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi
Italian sports world in mourning after training death of teen Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement