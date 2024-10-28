Warriors' Stephen Curry sprains ankle, could miss time

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a 3-pointer over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubacon Sunday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sprained his left ankle and could miss time, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. Kerr discussed the injury after a 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in San Francisco. Curry totaled 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in 26:42 of action. Advertisement

"We've got a deep team," Kerr said at his postgame news conference. "We've talked about it. We've got a lot of guys who can play. We'll be ready."

Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AllTixka32— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

Curry, who underwent an MRI on Sunday night, rolled the ankle in the third quarter. He was moving around teammates when he planted the foot and his ankle bent awkwardly. He then limped to the bench.

Curry returned to the floor in the fourth quarter, but aggravated the injury while running around a screen and left the game for the final time with about eight minutes remaining.

Advertisement

Kerr said he didn't know who the Warriors would turn to in the event that Curry has to sit out. He cited guard Andrew Wiggins one player who could get more touches if Curry misses action. Wiggins scored 29 points in Sunday's loss.

Steph exited the game after sustaining an apparent ankle injury pic.twitter.com/eo1n9Wkx3E— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

The Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 140-104 in their season opener Wednesday in Portland, Ore. They beat the Utah Jazz 127-86 in their next game Friday in Salt Lake City.

Curry averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game through his first three appearances this season.

The Warriors (2-1) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in San Francisco.