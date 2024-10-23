Trending
NBA
Oct. 23, 2024 / 8:09 AM

Davis helps Lakers 'manipulate' Timberwolves in opener; LeBron, Bronny share minutes

By Alex Butler

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers used a pristine strategy to disrupt the Minnesota Timberwolves offense for a season-opening win, while LeBron James made more NBA history by sharing minutes with his son, Bronny.

Davis recorded 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 110-103 triumph Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"We were just trying to figure out ways to manipulate the game," Davis, who scored 24 points in the second half, told reporters.

LeBron chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. The future Hall of Famer also shared the court with his oldest son for 2:41 in the second quarter. Bronny went 0 for 2 from the floor and pulled down an offensive rebound.

The James duo made history as the first father and son to play together in an NBA regular-season game with four minutes remaining in the first half.

"That moment, being at the scorer's table together, checking in together, is something I'll never forget," LeBron said. "No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older, I will never forget that moment."

The Lakers outshot the Timberwolves 44.2% to 41.2%. They also logged 22 assists and just seven turnovers, compared to 16 and 15 for the visitors. The Lakers outscored the Timberwolves 72-40 in the paint and held a 19-6 edge in points off turnovers and 17-7 advantage in fast break points. They led by as many as 19 points.

"Our game plan was elite and we executed it and were able to get the win," Davis said.

The game featured just four lead changes and was tied twice. The Lakers took their first advantage on a 3-pointer from guard Rui Hachimura on their first possession and didn't trail until Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo made a put-back layup at the end of the first quarter. The Timberwolves carried a 23-22 lead into the second.

Hachimura put the Lakers ahead again with a layup 21 seconds into the quarter, but Timberwolves forward Julius Randle responded with a 3-pointer.

The Lakers then went on a 27-6 run and never looked back. The Timberwolves outscored their foes 32-27 in the third quarter and 29-28 in the fourth, but could not close the gap.

"Mission No. 1 was for us to come out and play well and win," LeBron said. "This was my first win on opening night as a Laker. I wanted to get that done. As a team, we came and played as close to 48 minutes, a complete game, as we've played in a while."

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards totaled 27 points and six rebounds in the loss. Center Rudy Gobert chipped in 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Hachimura totaled 18 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers (1-0) will host the Phoenix Suns (0-0) in their second game at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. The Timberwolves (0-1) will battle the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at 10 p.m. Thursday in Sacramento

