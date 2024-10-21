Trending
Oct. 21, 2024 / 12:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to $112M contract extension

By Alex Butler
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is now under contract through the 2028-29 NBA season. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Trey Murphy III agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension.

Sources told ESPN, NOLA.com and The Athletic about the agreement Monday.

Murphy, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged a career-high 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over 57 appearances last season. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game over his first 198 career appearances.

Murphy is set to make $5.1 million this season. His new deal, which runs through the 2028-29 season, does not include a player option.

The Pelicans will host the Chicago Bulls in their regular season opener at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in New Orleans.

