Center Isaiah Hartenstein (C), who spent last season with the New York Knicks, signed a three-year deal this off-season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein fractured a bone in his left hand and will be out for at least five to six weeks, the team announced Thursday. Hartenstein sustained the small, non-displaced fracture during the Thunder's 124-94 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in Denver. He will be re-evaluated in a month and a half. Advertisement

The Thunder signed the 7-foot veteran center to a three-year, $87 million contract in July. Hartenstein, who scored 11 points in Tuesday's win, averaged 7.8 points. 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over 75 appearances last season for the New York Knicks.

"We've got a great group of guys with Hartenstein and without," Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins told reporters Thursday. "Obviously, the anticipation of playing with him was high, but good things come to those who wait."

The Thunder will host the Atlanta Hawks in their final preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Oklahoma City. They will play the Nuggets in their regular season opener Oct. 24 in Denver.