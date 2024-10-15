Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sustained a left knee hyperextension during a preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.

George,2was hurt while playing defense about four minutes into the second quarter of the 104-89 victory Monday in Atlanta. He left the game and did not return.

Advertisement

The nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, who signed a $212 million pact with the 76ers in free agency, totaled eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 12:26 of action.

George was guarding Hawks forward Jalen Johnson during the sequence that led to his injury. The 76ers star shuffled to his left as Johnson dribbled into the paint.

He managed to poke the ball away from Johnson, but made an awkward step back with his left leg in the process. His left knee bent awkwardly during the play. He then slowly walked to the 76ers bench.

Reporters spotted the NBA veteran wearing a sleeve on his left leg in his locker room. George, who was able to walk, received treatment on the knee Monday night and will be further evaluated this week.

Advertisement

"You, obviously, never want anything to happen to anybody, but certainly, just kind of trying to work him into things and he wants to work into things, too," 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters.

"So, this doesn't give him a chance to do that, and hopefully it'll be OK so he's back with us right away."

George scored a game-high 23 points and chipped in six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in his 76ers debut, a 121-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

He did not play in their second preseason game, a 139-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in Boston.

The 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth preseason contest at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Philadelphia. They will then take on the Orlando Magic in their preseason finale on Friday in Orlando, Fla.

The 76ers will open the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia.