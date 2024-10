Veteran center Wendell Carter Jr. is now signed with the Orlando Magic through the 2028-29 season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced. Weltman announced the pact Monday night. Carter's agent confirmed that the deal is for three years and worth $59 million. Carter is now signed through the 2028-29 season. Advertisement

The 6-foot-10 center entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Carter, who spent one season at Duke, started his career with the Chicago Bulls and joined the Magic in a 2021 trade.

The six-year veteran averaged 11 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over 55 appearances, including 48 starts, last season. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game through his first 315 NBA appearances.

Carter averaged a career-high 15.2 points per game in 2022-23. He logged 15 points and a career-best 10.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Carter totaled four points and six rebounds in 20 minutes for the Magic in their 106-104 preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in New Orleans.

The Magic will face the San Antonio Spurs in another preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in San Antonio. They will open the regular season against the Miami Heat on Oct. 23 in Miami.