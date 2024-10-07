Trending
NBA
Oct. 7, 2024 / 8:55 AM

Lakers' LeBron James says first time sharing court with son 'meant everything'

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored a game-high 19 points in a preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Palm Desert, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored a game-high 19 points in a preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Palm Desert, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- LeBron James said it "didn't feel real" sharing an NBA court with his son Bronny for the first time, but it meant "everything" to experience the moment during a Los Angeles Lakers preseason loss in Palm Desert, Calif.

LeBron James and his eldest child played their first NBA minutes together to start the second quarter of the 118-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

Bronny James, who also celebrated his 20th birthday Sunday, lined up next to his 39-year-old dad on defense to start his night.

"I'm still kinda getting a little bit used to it, but it's pretty cool for the both of us, especially for our family," LeBron told reporters.

"It was definitely a moment I will never forget."

Bronny James, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, missed a 3-pointer -- his lone shot attempt -- and logged four turnovers and two rebounds in 13:25 of action.

"I'm just trying to find my role and play as hard as I can on the defensive end," Bronny James said.

LeBron James made 8 of 12 shots en route to a game-high 19 points for the Lakers. He also registered five rebounds and four assists in his preseason debut.

Bronny James logged two points, an assist and a rebound in his Lakers preseason debut, a 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Palm Desert.

"For a father, it means everything," LeBron James said of his first game with his son. "For someone who didn't have that [a father's presence] growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son, ultimately to be able to work with your son.

"I think that's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for."

LeBron James said his son's development is a "work in progress." Lakers coach J.J. Redick told the veteran and rookie relatives before Sunday's game that they would both play against the Suns.

"The moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and my guy was taking the ball out and we stood next to each other, I kinda looked at him and was like it's like The Matrix or something," LeBron James said. "It just didn't feel real."

Josh Okogie scored a team-high 15 points off the Suns bench in the victory. Fellow Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Oso Ighodaro scored 12 points apiece. Suns forwards Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant scored 11 and six points, respectively.

The Lakers will continue their preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Milwaukee. They will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their regular-season opener on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

LeBron James: a look back at the NBA's all-time leading scorer

LeBron James when he was a high school senior playing basketball at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

