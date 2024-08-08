Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 8, 2024 / 5:21 PM

Curry, Embiid help Team USA survive Serbia, advance to basketball finale

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Stephen Curry fights for a loose ball during a semifinal against Serbia in the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Thursday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 5 | Team USA's Stephen Curry fights for a loose ball during a semifinal against Serbia in the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Thursday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia 95-81 Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal.

Curry scored a game-high 36 points -- including 20 in the first half -- in the triumph at Bercy Arena. The Americans, who trailed by as many as 17 points, outscored the Serbians 32-15 in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

"Kudos to Serbia, but we came through," Team USA forward LeBron James told NBC. "'Chef' Stephen Curry with a vintage 'Chef Curry' game. Joel Embiid was big time for us and we needed them."

The Americans will meet France in the gold medal game Saturday in Paris.

Team USA made 57.4% of its shots, compared to 46.5% for Serbia. The Americans made 16 of 32 (50%) of their 3-point attempts, including nine from Curry.

Serbia made (38.5%) of its deep shots, hitting all 15 of their successful attempts through the first three quarters. The Team USA defense then Serbia to an 0-for-9 clip in the fourth.

Embiid totaled 19 points, including 12 in the second half. James recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Serbia forward Nikola Jokic totaled 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 20 points.

Curry scored 14 of Team USA's first 15 points, but the lead changed hands twice through the first 3:35. Serbia then used a 12-3 run to take control. They carried a 31-23 edge into the second quarter.

Advertisement

Team USA guard Anthony Edwards cut the deficit to six with a jumper 38 seconds into the frame. Serbia answered with an 11-0 run to build a 17-point edge. The Serbians led 53-43 at halftime.

Team USA cut the deficit to six several times in the third quarter, but the Serbians responded with a 9-0 run and carried a 76-63 advantage into the fourth.

The Americans went on a 10-2 run to start the final frame, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, cutting the deficit to five with 7:18 remaining.

Embiid then caught fire, scoring seven-consecutive points to help the American trim the lead to two. James proceeded to tied the game at 84-84 by muscling through the Serbians for a layup on the next possession.

The Americans took the lead when Curry rattled in his 3-pointer 79 seconds later and didn't look back. They outscored the Serbians 18-7 over the final five minutes of the victory.

Earlier Thursday, France advanced to the finale with a 73-69 win over Germany. France and Team USA will face off in the gold medal game at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Bercy Arena.

Advertisement

Serbia will play Germany in the bronze medal game at 5 a.m. Saturday in Paris.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Booker, Edwards lead Team USA past Brazil, into men's basketball semifinals
NBA // 1 day ago
Booker, Edwards lead Team USA past Brazil, into men's basketball semifinals
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Devin Booker made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points in a 122-87 thrashing of Brazil, leading the United States into the semifinals of the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Tuesday in Paris.
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
NBA // 1 week ago
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.
NBA chooses Amazon over Warner Bros. Discovery for streaming package
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA chooses Amazon over Warner Bros. Discovery for streaming package
July 24 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Association on Wednesday said Warner Bros. Discovery lacks legal matching rights for a new media agreement with Amazon Prime Video.
LeBron James named U.S. flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremony
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James named U.S. flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremony
July 22 (UPI) -- Basketball icon LeBron James will be the men's flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Games on Friday in Paris, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday.
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
July 18 (UPI) -- Bronny James shook off the rusty start to his NBA journey, making 5 of 11 shots for 12 points in his best game of the summer league and helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.
'Incredible' Caitlin Clark logs WNBA-record 19 assists, Fever lose to Wings
NBA // 3 weeks ago
'Incredible' Caitlin Clark logs WNBA-record 19 assists, Fever lose to Wings
July 18 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark registered a WNBA-record 19 assists, but also totaled a game-high six turnovers as the Indiana Fever lost to the Dallas Wings to drop to 11-15 on the season.
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
July 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, who played at Iowa with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, sustained a right leg injury during a loss to the Chicago Sky, coach Becky Hammon told reporters Wednesday.
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
July 11 (UPI) -- Team USA "had to pivot" away from Kawhi Leonard and replace him on the Olympic team because of injury concerns, executive director Grant Hill told reporters.
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
July 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will replace Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the Team USA roster at the 2024 Summer Games, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
NBA // 1 month ago
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
July 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier sustained a left foot injury and was unable to return during a loss to the Connecticut Sun. The injury clouds her status for the WNBA All-Star game and Paris Olympics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas help Team USA qualify for 4x100 final
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
Runners collide, hit track during 5,000M heats
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
USA's Noah Lyles ran 200M with COVID-19; relay status in limbo
France's Alice Finot breaks European steeplechase record and proposes to boyfriend
France's Alice Finot breaks European steeplechase record and proposes to boyfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement