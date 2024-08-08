1 of 5 | Team USA's Stephen Curry fights for a loose ball during a semifinal against Serbia in the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Thursday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry flicked his wrist and watched a 3-pointer rattle around the rim before falling in, highlighting a late rally that helped Team USA beat Serbia 95-81 Thursday in a Paris 2024 men's basketball semifinal. Curry scored a game-high 36 points -- including 20 in the first half -- in the triumph at Bercy Arena. The Americans, who trailed by as many as 17 points, outscored the Serbians 32-15 in the fourth quarter. Advertisement

"Kudos to Serbia, but we came through," Team USA forward LeBron James told NBC. "'Chef' Stephen Curry with a vintage 'Chef Curry' game. Joel Embiid was big time for us and we needed them."

The Americans will meet France in the gold medal game Saturday in Paris.

Team USA made 57.4% of its shots, compared to 46.5% for Serbia. The Americans made 16 of 32 (50%) of their 3-point attempts, including nine from Curry.

Serbia made (38.5%) of its deep shots, hitting all 15 of their successful attempts through the first three quarters. The Team USA defense then Serbia to an 0-for-9 clip in the fourth.

Embiid totaled 19 points, including 12 in the second half. James recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Serbia forward Nikola Jokic totaled 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 20 points.

Curry scored 14 of Team USA's first 15 points, but the lead changed hands twice through the first 3:35. Serbia then used a 12-3 run to take control. They carried a 31-23 edge into the second quarter.

Team USA guard Anthony Edwards cut the deficit to six with a jumper 38 seconds into the frame. Serbia answered with an 11-0 run to build a 17-point edge. The Serbians led 53-43 at halftime.

Team USA cut the deficit to six several times in the third quarter, but the Serbians responded with a 9-0 run and carried a 76-63 advantage into the fourth.

The Americans went on a 10-2 run to start the final frame, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, cutting the deficit to five with 7:18 remaining.

Embiid then caught fire, scoring seven-consecutive points to help the American trim the lead to two. James proceeded to tied the game at 84-84 by muscling through the Serbians for a layup on the next possession.

The Americans took the lead when Curry rattled in his 3-pointer 79 seconds later and didn't look back. They outscored the Serbians 18-7 over the final five minutes of the victory.

Earlier Thursday, France advanced to the finale with a 73-69 win over Germany. France and Team USA will face off in the gold medal game at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Bercy Arena.

Serbia will play Germany in the bronze medal game at 5 a.m. Saturday in Paris.

