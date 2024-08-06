Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 6, 2024 / 5:55 PM

Booker, Edwards lead Team USA past Brazil, into men's basketball semifinals

By Alex Butler
Team USA's Devin Booker (L) attempts a 3-point shot while covered by Bruno Caboclo of Brazil in a Paris 2024 men's basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 6 | Team USA's Devin Booker (L) attempts a 3-point shot while covered by Bruno Caboclo of Brazil in a Paris 2024 men's basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Devin Booker made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points in a 122-87 thrashing of Brazil, leading the United States into the semifinals of the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Tuesday in Paris.

The Brazilians held a lead for just 34 seconds and trailed by as many as 35 points in the blowout loss at Bercy Arena.

Advertisement

The Americans outshot their foes 58% to 42%, including 48% to 32% from 3-point range. They also held advantages of 19-9 in second-chance points, 62-34 in points off the bench and 48-30 in points in the paint.

"It's just about understanding that we all have to do a little bit more than we are used to," Booker told NBC, when asked about Team USA's defensive strategy.

Related

"That's what the team needs. It's been working for us. We are just trying to play hard throughout every game."

The Americans will face Serbia in a semifinal matchup on Thursday. The United States beat Serbia 110-84 in a group stage contest July 28.

Advertisement

The winner will meet France or Germany in the gold medal game on Saturday in Paris.

Anthony Edwards totaled 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win. LeBron James chipped in 12 points and nine assists for the Americans. Joe Embiid and Anthony Davis scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the victory.

Kevin Durant, who scored 11 points, became the Team USA's all-time leading scorer in men's or women's Olympics history.

Brazil took a 2-0 lead on a Gui Santos shot 31 seconds into the game. Booker responded with a bucket about 14 seconds later. Bruno Caboclo put Brazil up by two once again on the next possession.

Booker then fed Embiid for a 3-pointer and the Americans never trailed again.

Booker scored nine points over the first 10 minutes and the Americans carried a 33-21 lead into the second quarter. Team USA outscored the Brazilians 30-15 over the next 10 minutes to carry a 63-36 lead into the break.

They outscored their foes 59-41 over the final 20 minutes to secure the victory.

"You just never know when your night is going to be," Booker said. "You always have to be prepared for it. Locking into the details of the game is an important part. Defending at a high level is what the team needs."

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
NBA // 1 week ago
USA's Jayson Tatum to play vs. South Sudan after Olympic opener inactivity
July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday.
NBA chooses Amazon over Warner Bros. Discovery for streaming package
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA chooses Amazon over Warner Bros. Discovery for streaming package
July 24 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Association on Wednesday said Warner Bros. Discovery lacks legal matching rights for a new media agreement with Amazon Prime Video.
LeBron James named U.S. flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremony
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James named U.S. flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremony
July 22 (UPI) -- Basketball icon LeBron James will be the men's flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Games on Friday in Paris, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday.
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'
July 18 (UPI) -- Bronny James shook off the rusty start to his NBA journey, making 5 of 11 shots for 12 points in his best game of the summer league and helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.
'Incredible' Caitlin Clark logs WNBA-record 19 assists, Fever lose to Wings
NBA // 2 weeks ago
'Incredible' Caitlin Clark logs WNBA-record 19 assists, Fever lose to Wings
July 18 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark registered a WNBA-record 19 assists, but also totaled a game-high six turnovers as the Indiana Fever lost to the Dallas Wings to drop to 11-15 on the season.
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
July 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, who played at Iowa with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, sustained a right leg injury during a loss to the Chicago Sky, coach Becky Hammon told reporters Wednesday.
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
July 11 (UPI) -- Team USA "had to pivot" away from Kawhi Leonard and replace him on the Olympic team because of injury concerns, executive director Grant Hill told reporters.
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
July 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will replace Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the Team USA roster at the 2024 Summer Games, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
NBA // 1 month ago
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
July 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier sustained a left foot injury and was unable to return during a loss to the Connecticut Sun. The injury clouds her status for the WNBA All-Star game and Paris Olympics.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
NBA // 1 month ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
July 3 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract extension that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
America's Jordan Chiles wins surprise bronze in women's floor exercise after recalculation
America's Jordan Chiles wins surprise bronze in women's floor exercise after recalculation
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement