Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Devin Booker made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points in a 122-87 thrashing of Brazil, leading the United States into the semifinals of the Summer Olympics men's basketball tournament Tuesday in Paris. The Brazilians held a lead for just 34 seconds and trailed by as many as 35 points in the blowout loss at Bercy Arena. Advertisement

The Americans outshot their foes 58% to 42%, including 48% to 32% from 3-point range. They also held advantages of 19-9 in second-chance points, 62-34 in points off the bench and 48-30 in points in the paint.

"It's just about understanding that we all have to do a little bit more than we are used to," Booker told NBC, when asked about Team USA's defensive strategy.

"That's what the team needs. It's been working for us. We are just trying to play hard throughout every game."

Devin Booker sinks it FOR THREE AND THE FOUL. USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/5Up8oR0upk— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

The Americans will face Serbia in a semifinal matchup on Thursday. The United States beat Serbia 110-84 in a group stage contest July 28.

The winner will meet France or Germany in the gold medal game on Saturday in Paris.

Anthony Edwards totaled 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win. LeBron James chipped in 12 points and nine assists for the Americans. Joe Embiid and Anthony Davis scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the victory.

Kevin Durant, who scored 11 points, became the Team USA's all-time leading scorer in men's or women's Olympics history.

Brazil took a 2-0 lead on a Gui Santos shot 31 seconds into the game. Booker responded with a bucket about 14 seconds later. Bruno Caboclo put Brazil up by two once again on the next possession.

Booker then fed Embiid for a 3-pointer and the Americans never trailed again.

Booker scored nine points over the first 10 minutes and the Americans carried a 33-21 lead into the second quarter. Team USA outscored the Brazilians 30-15 over the next 10 minutes to carry a 63-36 lead into the break.

They outscored their foes 59-41 over the final 20 minutes to secure the victory.

Jayson Tatum ALLEY-OOP off the inbound from LeBron James! Advertisement USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/CadgQ1aQlu— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

"You just never know when your night is going to be," Booker said. "You always have to be prepared for it. Locking into the details of the game is an important part. Defending at a high level is what the team needs."

