Team USA's Derrick White (L), Jayson Tatum (C) and Anthony Edwards take part in stretching exercises during men's basketball practice Thursday at the Marcel Cretan Sports Center in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will play against South Sudan in Team USA's second game of the Paris Olympics after not seeing the floor against Serbia, coach Steve Kerr announced Monday. "Jayson will play," Kerr told reporters. "I'm not going to answer your next question, which is if he plays, who doesn't. Advertisement

"But we're going to need him, and part of this job for me is to keep everybody engaged and ready, because my experience with this is crazy stuff happens."

Kevin Durant scored 23 points to lead Team USA to a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. LeBron James chipped in 21 points for the Americans.

Derrick White, Tatum's Celtics teammate, scored two points and played more than 15 minutes for Team USA. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joined Tatum as the only Americans who did not get on the court.

Team USA will face South Sudan at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. The game will air on USA Network.

